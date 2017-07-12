Blac Chyna Urging Kris Jenner To Help Her Get A Reality Show After Rob Kardashian Fight

Blac Chyna wants nothing to do with Rob Kardashian, but she is still interested in a working relationship with his mom, Kris Jenner — HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Chyna wants Kris to help her land a solo reality show!

Now that her temporary restraining order from Rob Kardashian, 30, has been granted, Blac Chyna, 29, has no need to see her ex — they’re even having nannies handle exchanges of their daughter, Dream, who they will continue to share joint custody of. However, Blac knows the Kardashians, particularly Rob’s mom, Kris Jenner, 61, can still be an asset to her career, and we’ve learned EXCLUSIVELY that she wants to take advantage of that. The Kardashians already have various reality shows, and now, Chyna wants one of her very own!

“Blac Chyna is working on getting her own reality show now that her relationship with Rob has been ripped to shreds,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She thinks a show about her single life would be off the hook. Chyna is smart though — she’s trying to work with Kris Jenner now, rather than against her. She’s keeping all her dirty laundry with Rob behind closed doors, and swears she didn’t ever want it to get like this. Chyna knows how powerful Kris is in Hollywood and doesn’t want her squashing her show before it even gets off the ground. Ideally, she’d still like Kris’ help in making it happen.”

However, the source adds that Kris is not interested in aiding Blac in her mission — after all, the 29-year-old went through a very bitter, volatile and public breakup with Kris’ son, Rob. Although Chyna claims she and Rob have been broken up since December, he’s made it clear that he’s very hurt she’s seeing other guys, and he went on a wild social media rant on July 5 to let the world know it.

Aside from accusing her of cheating, Rob made shocking claims about Chyna’s alleged drug use, and even posted her naked photos online for all of his followers to see. It was this act of ‘revenge porn’ that was the last straw for Blac, who was granted a temporary restraining order from her ex on July 10. The two previously starred in one season of their own reality show, Rob & Chyna, as well as in several episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Blac Chyna should have her own reality show?