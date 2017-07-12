Bill Murray Makes Hilarious Surprise Appearance At The ESPYs & Fans Can’t Get Enough

Chicago Cubs super fan Bill Murray made a surprise appearance at the 2017 ESPY Awards to celebrate his team’s historic World Series win. We’ve got the details on how fans went crazy for the beloved actor.

Bill Murray is STILL celebrating the Chicago Cubs taking home their first World Series win in over a century. The massive super fan showed up for a bizarre skit at the 2017 ESPYs to pick up the team’s “Best Moment” award, but it had some fans at home scratching their heads over the weird appearance. “108 years is hardly a moment,” Bill, 66, announced, hitting the stage in his beloved Cubs baseball cap with a party hat on top. “This was the culmination of 108 years of momentum…by momentous men,” Bill continued, naming off a litany of Cubs stars over the course of the team’s long history.

He then went over to a janitor’s bucket and pulled out a champagne bottle along with a sword and said “I learned how to do this on the food channel” before slicing off the cork and drinking the overflowing bubbly. He handed another cold one to fellow Cubs fan and actor Nick Offerman, 47, as they toasted to “Cub power” and “Cub dignity.” Hey, at least it made Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant laugh, which is no small fear as earlier in the night he looked like he wanted to kill show host Peyton Manning who made him the butt of an opening monologue joke.

Bill then went back to naming off more players and said “Oh, I forgot to mention Dave. You know David…” while Nick interrupted to say, “David Ross, the catcher.” Well, whaddya know, the hooded janitor with the champagne bucket turned out to be David himself! He whipped off his orange worker vest and started doing a series of Magic Mike dance moves. Making the finals of Dancing with the Stars still has him in the mood to shake it!

Immediately Bill Murray became a trending Twitter topic as a result, even if it gave those not watching ESPN heart attacks thinking something bad might have happened to him!

Bill Murray can be as crazy as he wants. And that's ok. ✊ — Snip Snap (@toulon19) July 13, 2017

Bill Murray trending for being Bill Murray. Suddenly the world doesn't feel like such a shitty place. — MercurialMiss (@MercurialMiss) July 13, 2017

.@Marty101ESPN Bill Murray has carte blanche to play the doddering fool. For the love of everything holy, however, make Ross go away. #ESPYS — Bradford Bruns (@GameofBruns) July 13, 2017

I would pay good money to hang out with Bill Murray and Nick Offerman for a night. — Adam Moore (@adamhmoore97) July 13, 2017

Anyone else think "Bill Murray" passed away when they saw his name trending? Luckily it wasn't that. — Salim The Dream (@NinetiesDynasty) July 13, 2017

