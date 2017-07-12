Dove Cameron & Bella Thorne Joke About Getting Married, But Fans Are Seriously Into It

Bella Thorne and Dove Cameron are flirting on Twitter, and fans are shipping them hard! The stars joked about getting married, and a lot of people would like to see that actually happen.

Dove Cameron, 21, looked incredible at the premiere of Descendants 2, and friend Bella Thorne, 19, definitely noticed. Bella tweeted a hot pic of Dove on July 12, posing on the red carpet in a sexy dress, captioning it “F**KKKK lemme wife you up @DoveCameron”, and now fans are shipping this would-be pairing. Dove was totally into the joke, tweeting back, “get on a knee and i might letcha”, with the diamond ring emoji. Um, can you imagine?

This isn’t the first time they’ve made eyes at each other on social media. Dove even said in a January that she and Bella would make a total “power couple” if they ever got together! Obviously, Bella agreed. Alas, Dove is dating her longtime boyfriend, Thomas Doherty, and if you’ve been living under a rock lately, Bella’s been dating around right now. She’s posted some pics and videos on social media that seem to hint she’s back together with her ex-boyfriend, Gregg Sulkin, and spent and wild and highly-publicized weekend in Cannes with Scott Disick, 32. That fizzled out after he partied too hard, but they’re definitely still hanging out. She took a picture in his backyard, and he may have sent her a bouquet of roses!

But who cares about them, right? Dove and Bella’s fans are hoping that their girl crushes really do have crushes on each other, and make that wedding happen. They’re calling them their OTP, and offering to wife both of them if this doesn’t work out. Bella and Dove have both said they’re bisexual, by the way, so if their attraction is for real, this could pan out one day. Seriously; wife her, Bella! That’s what your fans want:

Two of my faves! can't work out who I have a girl crush on more 💋 — Feelings 💋 (@SecretBae__) July 12, 2017

I SHIP IT SO HARD NOW — Blue Hallmark Movies (@PatCat7) July 12, 2017

otp — lou (@sarasawpaio) July 12, 2017

damn I ship u two now — Jess #why (@jesslynchR5) July 12, 2017

I wanna wife both of y'all ❤ — Natalie Mayorga (@hnaty_101) July 12, 2017

