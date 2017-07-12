Bella Thorne Wears Nothing But A Towel & Puts Cleavage On Display In Sexy Snapchat

Bella Thorne loves to show skin, and she was at it again on Snapchat July 11. This time, the actress was nearly completely naked, wearing nothing but a skimpy towel!

Another day, another chance for Bella Thorne, 19, to look totally sexy! The Famous In Love star loves documenting her days on Snapchat, and that includes when she’s getting ready. On July 11, Bella was getting her makeup done while wearing nothing but a small, white towel, and she still took the time to post a video for her fans. In the quick clip, she shows off her long, slender legs, with the towel hiked waaaay up, just barely covering her unmentionables! Then she flips the camera around to give a look at her face, and with the towel basically falling down, her boobs and cleavage are put on full display.

Luckily, Bella avoided a nip slip, although she came awfully close! However, something tells us she wouldn’t mind if a nipple (or both!) popped out — after all, just a few days ago, she was out and about in New York City wearing a lacy top with nothing underneath! The sheer and revealing material did nothing to hide her breasts, but as always, Bella rocked the look with complete confidence, giving photographers quite a show as she strutted through the Big Apple. Slay, girl! That wasn’t all that got people talking from her NYC trip, though — she was also caught holding hands with DJ Blackbear.

Of course, this show of PDA comes after her recent fling with Scott Disick, 33, who she was first photographed hanging out with in May. At the end of that month, the pair even vacationed in Cannes together, although she left early due to his intense partying and drinking. Since returning home, though, Scott and Bella have reunited — he even sent her flowers when her new song came out last week! Are you seeing these sexy videos, Scott!?

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Bella wearing nothing but a towel on social media?