Bella Hadid Replaces Sister Gigi As New Face Of MaxMara Accessories Campaign

Bella Hadid looks absolutely flawless as the new face of the MaxMara Fall 17 accessories campaign, replacing her older sis, Gigi! We’re obsessed with the gorgeous photos, are you?

Another day, another campaign for Bella Hadid, 20! Her latest campaign is for the MaxMara Fall/Winter 2017 Accessories and it is absolutely stunning. The entire photoshoot features Bella sitting on a windowsill, modeling the new bags and accessories from the brand, all while looking drop-dead-gorgeous, of course. The latest pics feature bella wearing a gray trenchcoat and showing off the new Monopolis Bag, and she couldn’t contain her excitement as she shared the photo, saying, “New face of @MaxMara accessories shot by the most incredible #StevenMeisel Thank you @carineroitfeld @guidopalau @patmcgrathreal Love love love #monopolisbag.”

Some of the other shots of Bella feature her in a navy trench coat and trousers, with absolutely no makeup on, looking just as beautiful. We love seeing Bella as the face of MaxMara accessories because she took over from her sister Gigi Hadid, 22, last fall. The brand obviously has a thing for the Hadid sisters and we think it’s amazing that Bella followed in Gigi’s footsteps.

It’s hard to say which campaign we liked more, because they were both totally different. Gigi’s Fall 16 campaign was much edgier and sexier, as she had her hair done up in huge curls with sheer leggings and cutouts, while lying on the floor. Bella’s campaign is the complete opposite and shows a more natural side of Bella dressed up in sophisticated outfits and hardly any makeup — it’s so insane how talented these supermodel sisters are — do you agree?

What do you guys think of Bella’s new MaxMara campaign — do you love it as much as we do?