Kendall Jenner & A$AP Rocky: Why They Like To Keep Romance Separate From Careers

Things are going well for Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky, but there's a reason they're so private about their relationship.

Kendall Jenner, 21, and A$AP Rocky, 28, finally seem to be getting serious, but they won’t be mixing business with pleasure — don’t expect to see them in any modeling campaigns together, or for her to pop up in one of his music videos. “They like to keep their careers separate and their private lives as private as possible,” a source close to Kendall tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They’re both successful in their chosen fields and they’ve worked hard to get there — they don’t want to dilute that success by merging their careers together in any way.” Still, our insider confirms that the pair are “really serious” about each other, they just like to keep their work lives and personal lives separate!

As we previously reported EXCLUSIVELY, Kendall and A$AP are enjoying keeping their relationship out of the spotlight, and don’t plan on making a public statement with a red carpet debut or declarative interview any time soon. However, they haven’t been able to avoid cameras on several occasions when they’ve been together in recent months, and they’ve been spotted together more and more throughout 2017. “They’re so happy to have a chill and relaxed time when they’re together,” our insider explained. “Kendall appreciates the fact that he wants to keep their relationship out of the spotlight as much as possible.”

Kendall is currently living it up in Mykonos with her bestie Bella Hadid, 20, but she was spotted hanging out with A$AP in L.A. at the very end of June. They spent the night together after his appearance at the BET Awards on June 25, then went shopping for jewelry later that week. “Kendall and A$AP looked madly in love when they came in,” a witness told us EXCLUSIVELY. “He spent tens of thousands of dollars on beautiful, diamond stud earrings for Kendall.” SWOON!

