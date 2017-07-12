Could A$AP Rocky Be Cheating On Kendall Jenner? — He’s Cozying Up To Another Woman

Um, WTF? New pics show Kendall Jenner’s boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, with his arms wrapped around another woman. Who is she? We don’t know, because she’s wearing a mask!

Sketchy much? A$AP Rocky, 28, might have just been caught red-handed with another woman. Well, caught is probably the wrong word — because the rapper shared the pictures on his own Instagram. It’s a bizarre set of photos, actually, that show A$AP standing shirtless on a balcony in nothing but white Calvin Klein shorts. The girl is also in all-white, but we can’t see her face because she’s wearing a mask that looks like a crash test dummy. Not only does A$AP have his arm wrapped around the girls shoulders, but in one picture he’s kissing the top of her head as the girls hand rests on his naked abdomen.

Now, these pictures could clearly be stills from an upcoming music video. The problem? A$AP didn’t caption or tag any of them. There’s three pictures in total, which seems to be the running aesthetic for his Instagram page, and they are suspiciously unmarked. We also have to point out that they are posted in between what appear to be professional sets, which is another indication that these pictures may not be what meets the eye. Lets hope that’s what is going on, because it would be a bummer to learn that he and Kendall are done for good!

Don’t worry, HollywoodLifers. We’ll be keeping our eyes trained on A$AP’s social in hopes he clarifies what’s going on in these pictures — or at least tells us why he posted them! Until then, what do YOU think about these new pictures of A$AP? Comment below, let us know!