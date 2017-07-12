Scott Disick Allegedly Pitching Reality Show With Bella Thorne About ‘Wild’ Relationship

‘Scott & Bella Take The Night’ would be a good name for a reality show, wouldn’t it? While there’s no truth to that, there is a new report that claims he’s shopping around a show about his relationship with the actress!

Scott Disick, 33, is one interesting businessman. The notorious partier is reportedly ready to pitch his new reality show idea to Hollywood producers. And, it’s allegedly all about his wild nights with Bella Thorne, 19. “Scott’s written a synopsis for a reality show based around him and Bella hanging out and partying together at clubs,” a source tells the Life & Style. Why.

While Scott may think he’s just struck reality show gold, “many people close to him think it’s a recipe for disaster,” the source adds. However, there is one person who isn’t against the idea — Bella. The actress is reportedly looking to up her game Hollywood. And, what better way to raise your rep in the City of Angels than teaming up with Scott Disick for a reality show, right? Well, “she already has a huge social media following,” the insider points out. And, now, “Bella wants even more, and Scott’s promising her that won’t be a problem.” Those are some hefty promises, don’t you think?

Scott’s alleged idea for a reality show, comes at an interesting time. Since he and his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, are really on the outs, he’s reportedly nervous that the K fam is going to give him the boot from Keeping Up With The Kardashians. “He’s tired of having to depend on the family for publicity,” the source admits, adding, “He’s ready to take matters into his own hands.” Yikes.

Bella and Scott were first romantically linked when they were spotted out in Hollywood on May 15. After that, they’ve been on multiple dates. And, they were photographed all over each other at the Cannes Film Festival at the end of May. Since then, they’ve remained pretty close! So, when’s the premiere date?..

