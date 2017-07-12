Are Rihanna & BF Hassan Jameel Talking Marriage & An Ironclad Prenup?

First comes love, then comes marriage? No. First comes money, then comes marriage, according to a new report, which claims Rihanna and Hassan Jameel headed to the alter! But, they’re reportedly protecting their massive fortunes first.

The first sign of true love and trust is an iron-clad prenup, right? Well, according to a new report, both Rihanna, 29, and her new rumored boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, 29, are in the midst of planning a wedding! However, business is business. “Everything is moving so fast, but right now the priority is working out their individual assets with their attorneys in order to write up an ironclad contract,” a source tells Life & Style magazine. So, what numbers are we exactly working with, here? Rihanna and Hassan are reportedly hashing out a prenup worth more than $1 billion; you know, nine zeros…

“They’re crazy about each other, but they both know that a prenup is a good idea,” the insider says. So, here’s the alleged understanding — “Both parties agree that what they bring into the marriage, financially speaking, is what they’ll leave with.” Ultimately, Rihanna and Hassan have reportedly agreed to keep the contract as simple as possible. Basically a what’s mine is mine, and what’s yours is yours, type of situation; because, again, this is what love is all about.

Once the alleged prenup is dealt with, the couple reportedly plans to get married, outside of the U.S. “They want to exchange vows to be special to who they are and where they come from, which means Barbados for her and Saudi Arabia for him, probably in Riyadh,” the source says. And, get this — “Having two weddings is a big possibility.” Wow.

And, there’s no price tag too high for everlasting love. “They obviously aren’t concerned about money,” according to the mag. “What they both want is to be in a gorgeous location, surrounded by family and friends. They can’t wait to get married.” This is cute. However, neither Rihanna and Hassan have addressed the marriage reports. Not to mention, they don’t even have more than a few photos together at this point.

One person who did confirm their romance? — Rihanna’s father, Ronald Fenty. “She told me she had a new boyfriend. But, I didn’t know who he was,” Fenty tells the mag. And, he even offered up a stern warning to Ri’s new man. “He’s going to have to buckle up,” Ronald says, because Rihanna’s “very independent and ambitious. Nobody can tell her what to do.” Father knows best!

Rihanna and Hassan were first romantically linked on June 27, when they were spotted kissing in a private pool in Spain. The pair vacationed at an exclusive villa and looked smitten with each other in steamy, PDA photos. Rihanna’s romantic getaway was the first time she was spotted with a new man since she and Drake, 30, split in Oct. 2016.

