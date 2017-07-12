Anthony Davis: NBA Star Drops 3’s & His 4th Fashion Line At Saks: Inside The Collection

Anthony Davis isn’t only a beast on the court; he’s also a force to be reckoned with at the designer’s table. He EXCLUSIVELY took HollywoodLife.com inside his fashion closet at Saks in NYC! And, even his teammates are rocking his swag!

At just 24-years-old, Anthony Davis, is an Olympic gold medalist, a four-time NBA All-Star [and All-Star Game MVP, 2017], an NCAA champion [2012] and a fashion designer. And, that was just the short list. He could probably retire right now and still have done more than what some people only dream of. But, AD’s far from retirement. In fact, he’s just getting started.

When we caught up with the Pelicans power forward, he was shooting hoops inside Saks Fifth Avenue [downtown men’s store] in New York City, June 6. He was nailing far 3’s and draining jumpers like it was nobody’s business; but, that’s a given. After witnessing greatness, even though it was on a mini hoop, AD took me to his SAKS FIFTH AVENUE X ANTHONY DAVIS closet. His pre-fall 2017 collection, comprised of 11 pieces, marks AD’s fourth season with Saks. From mesh hoodies to jackets, to graphic printed shorts, the designs — ranging from $78 – $198 in price (USD) — blend versatility with simplicity for the ultimate men’s street style. And, AD let us in on everything from the creative process, to how he dresses; and, we even discussed how the NBA and pop culture have combined to make the sweetest combo.

What inspired you for this collection? — I like simple. I’m very simple. I like to put stuff out there that I will wear and I want everyone to look fly. I don’t want to put anything out there that I wouldn’t wear. Saks came to my agency and wanted to work with me and I thought it was an amazing opportunity. I love fashion and this was perfect for me to jump on.

What do your teammates, family and friends think about the collection?

They all love it. My mom shops at Saks all the time. So, when she heard that I was doing this, she was like, “This is perfect!” Even my teammates love it. They’re rocking the collection. My teammates call me all the time like, ‘Bro, are you in Saks?’ It puts a smile on my face for sure.

What do you think about the overlap between the NBA and pop culture; how they’ve evolved into one entity?

Everybody loves fashion and everybody loves sports. When the NBA decided to collide with the fashion world, it was the perfect opportunity and now you see a lot more athletes in things like, GQ. Every game, there’s always cameras shooting guys going to the locker rooms [because of what they’re wearing]. It’s kind of like the runway for NBA athletes to kind of showcase their outfits. Fashion and the NBA go hand in hand.

Are there any colors that you gravitate toward when you’re designing?

I love basic colors like white, blue and red; nothing kind of off the wall; no neon, green or yellow. The clothes can have stitches of neon colors, but they can’t be the base. I love anything simple, with a hint of something extravagant on it [while he pointed to his signature white jacket, with a metallic ‘AD’ on it; seen below]. The initials make it stand out, and I tried to incorporate little things like that into the collection.

When you first thought about making a collection, were there thoughts of catering to different heights going through your head? [I mean, AD is 6’11”]

For sure [laughs]! It’s always hard for me to find clothes in any store. Tall individuals were kind of my first audience right there. But now, my family’s like, “I want some clothes.” So, now, we started designing for male and female audiences; we’re doing both. It’s been going well. I find the creation of the collection to be a lot easier for me now.

Whether it’s other guys in the league or a stranger on the street, do you get a sort of butterfly feeling when you see people wearing your collection?

I’ve seen a couple people with some of my pieces on and it’s really cool. I’ll get messages from people all the time, and they’ll be like, “Man, I’m in Saks and I see the collection and I bought some pieces.” And, it’s just crazy that people are actually buying my clothes and loving the pieces.

All of the pieces in your collection are under $200 — How did you make that kind of decision for the price point?

Me, being younger, there were a lot of things I wanted that I couldn’t afford. And, I don’t want to be one of those guys that makes a t-shirt for $750 [laughs], because I wouldn’t buy a t-shirt for that much. So, it was important for me to keep the price reasonable and affordable so people can go and get it. I feel like a lot of people gravitate toward the stuff that looks expensive, but is cheaper. So, if it’s something that looks like an expensive piece that you want, you’re going to go get it. I think my collection is in an appropriate price range.

Do you carefully plan your outfits before you got out?

For sure, always. I start with the shoes. And, Jeans are very easy; I don’t worry about them because they’re just colors. Then, I go with the shirt, which I try to match with my shoes. Then, I pick the jeans. And, if I want to wear a hate, a watch or jewelry, that’s simple. So, I start with the shoes and move to the shirt; but, if I don’t know what shoes I want, I start with the shirt. It’s always color coordinated though. I like to have a jacket on sometimes, but it depends. If I’m on the road, I like to have a jacket. Before I go out or when I’m just hanging out, I’m in sweats; the sweats from the collection actually.

HollywoodLifers, which piece from AD’s collection is your favorite?