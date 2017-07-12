Angelina Jolie and her kids had some fun in the sun at Disneyland, and they were there for a special reason: Knox and Vivienne’s birthday! She treated her kids to an amazing gift from the park, we’ve learned EXCLUSIVELY.

Angelina Jolie, 41, treated her kids to a wonderful day at the Happiest Place on Earth on July 11 to celebrate twins Knox Jolie-Pitt and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt‘s 9th birthday. The Oscar winner and her kids — Vivienne, Knox, Zahara, Shiloh, Pax, and Maddox — had a blast! They rode roller coasters, got a bird’s eye view of the park on swings, and tumbled down the rapids on water rafts. Nobody has a bad day at Disneyland! An artist at the park, Alexa Guzman, told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Angelina and some of the kids stopped by her shop to pick up some special gifts!

“I got to meet with Angelina around 10pm at Disneyland and she was really nice and really normal,” Alexa told us EXCLUSIVELY. “All of her kids were super sweet too. When she first walked up with the kids, I was already with a guest and I had to make Angelina wait. I couldn’t believe I was making Angelina Jolie wait for me; it was crazy. But she did and they were really patient about waiting.

“She had four of her kids with her: Knox, Zahara, Vivienne and another older boy, but he did not want his name drawn out by me,” Alexa said. “Angelina looked really good in person. She was such a mom , she was really cute with them. All the kids were talking with her, active and participating in telling her what they wanted for their names. I would ask her questions and she would relay the information to the kids who would tell her what they wanted and she would give me direction, she was being a great mom. All the kids were really talkative and they knew what they wanted. Of course some of the kids wanted Maleficent worked into the art.”

How cute is it that they wanted Maleficent artwork? Angelina, of course, played the famed Disney villain in Maleficent, a live-action, alternative look at the classic Sleeping Beauty. Vivienne actually starred in the movie, too, so this is a big deal for the kiddo ! As the story goes, all the babies they tried to cast to play young Sleeping Beauty were too scared of Angelina in her Maleficent costume. But Vivienne knew it was her mom, and was totally fine! Thus, a little actress was born. As for the curious painting that spells out the name “Mark”, Alexa said it was for someone who wasn’t with them at the park. She said he “seemed like maybe a family friend. They wanted to do a funny one for him.”

