Angelina Jolie Treats Kids To Special Gifts For The Twins’ Birthday At Disneyland — Pics
Angelina Jolie and her kids had some fun in the sun at Disneyland, and they were there for a special reason: Knox and Vivienne’s birthday! She treated her kids to an amazing gift from the park, we’ve learned EXCLUSIVELY.
Angelina Jolie, 41, treated her kids to a wonderful day at the Happiest Place on Earth on July 11 to celebrate twins Knox Jolie-Pitt and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt‘s 9th birthday. The Oscar winner and her kids — Vivienne, Knox, Zahara, Shiloh, Pax, and Maddox — had a blast! They rode roller coasters, got a bird’s eye view of the park on swings, and tumbled down the rapids on water rafts. Nobody has a bad day at Disneyland! An artist at the park, Alexa Guzman, told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Angelina and some of the kids stopped by her shop to pick up some special gifts!
“I got to meet with Angelina around 10pm at Disneyland and she was really nice and really normal,” Alexa told us EXCLUSIVELY. “All of her kids were super sweet too. When she first walked up with the kids, I was already with a guest and I had to make Angelina wait. I couldn’t believe I was making Angelina Jolie wait for me; it was crazy. But she did and they were really patient about waiting.
