Angelina Jolie Jets To Namibia With Shiloh To Open Wildlife Sanctuary — Stunning Pics

Angelina Jolie, 42, took her daughter, Shiloh, 11, to Namibia to help open up a gorgeous wildlife sanctuary in early July. The talented actress gave birth to Shiloh in the Southern African country back in 2006 and now named the stunning sanctuary after her. CHECK OUT THE BEAUTIFUL PHOTOS HERE. Angelina donated $2 million to the N/a’an ku sê Foundation, which is part of the now Shiloh Wildlife Sanctuary, with her estranged husband, Brad Pitt, 53, in 2011 and it’s proven to be a place is very dear to her heart. Shiloh’s sanctuary will help care for and protect animals like rhinos and elephants so that they will not be abused. See adorable pics of Angelina and her kids here!

Shiloh, who attended the opening with her siblings, ” lit up when she saw the sanctuary for the first time,” according to People Magazine. She couldn’t stop smiling while seeing her name on the sign and seemed to take all the excitement in. The new sanctuary is definitely one of the best and will have a full-time veterinarian along with trucks, vet equipment and holding pens, crates, and more. During their five day stay, Angelina and Shiloh also met with the President of the Republic of Namibia, His Excellency Dr. Hage Geingob and the First Lady of the Republic of Namibia, Madame Monica Geingos.

Since Angelina and Brad separated in Sept. 2016, they’ve been working hard to spend time with all their children either together or on their own and this trip to Namibia was no exception. The doting mother even bought a mansion close to Brad’s home so it’s even easier when they want to meet up as a family. After already visiting the beloved N/a’an ku sê Foundation many times over the years, we’re sure the addition of Shiloh’s sanctuary will give Angelina and crew a reason to visit many more times in the future.

