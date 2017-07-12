‘America’s Got Talent’: Thank You For Sharing Brandon Rogers’ Gorgeous Voice With The World

Just one month after ‘America’s Got Talent’ contestant Brandon Rogers died in a tragic car accident, the talent show honored his life and incredible gift by sharing his audition. Thank you, ‘AGT,’ for honoring Brandon and reminding us all to cherish every minute we have with those we love.

America’s Got Talent gave a beautiful, tear-jerking tribute to the late Brandon Rogers, a singer who auditioned for the show but passed away in a tragic car accident before the episode aired. The 29-year-old doctor from Portsmouth, VA was honored in the July 11th episode, exactly one month after his death, and the tribute showcased Brandon’s talent and his big heart. I want to commend the AGT family for not only sharing Brandon’s story, but also reminding viewers everywhere to cherish every day, every hour, every minute you have on this earth. In almost seven minutes of uncut, emotional footage, the world had one last opportunity to meet Brandon — a selfless man who helped people for a living and took a chance to chase his dream of being a singer by auditioning for America’s Got Talent.

In the final moments of AGT‘s auditions for Season 12, the show revealed that Brandon’s family wanted his talent to be shared with the world and went on to show a nervous Brandon sitting backstage on the phone with his mom, preparing for his performance. Before taking the stage while talking to host Tyra Banks, Brandon revealed he was a family medicine physician, a dream of his since he was six years old after emergency responders saved his mother’s life. “Shoutout to you, mom. Hey!” Brandon flashed his big smile to the camera. When he introduced himself to the judges, they were all impressed with his day job, especially after Brandon admitted he would sometimes sing to his patients. Brandon then graced the audience, and the world, with a passionate rendition of Stevie Wonder‘s “Ribbon In The Sky.” Watching the performance, knowing that his life would be cut short just a few months later, can only be described as heart-breaking. Simon Cowell told Brandon, “You’re one of the best singers we’ve had in the competition so far, gotta tell you,” and the judges each gave him a yes vote, sending him to the next round. The most gut-wrenching moment, though, was Brandon leaving the stage to tell his parents the good news. Brandon could be heard telling his parents he loved them, as Boyz II Men‘s “So Hard To Say Goodbye To Yesterday” played in the background. Even now, it puts a lump in my throat and I can’t even imagine how his parents feel — seeing their son so alive, so vibrant and filled with passion, and then gone so soon.

While Brandon will not be able to continue his journey on America’s Got Talent, his story and his legacy will permenantly live on in the hearts of the judges, the producers, and the viewers. Thank you, AGT and Brandon Rogers, for this reminder that no dream is too big

