Abby Lee Miller Turns Herself In & Starts Yearlong Prison Sentence

‘Dance Moms’ HBIC Abby Lee Miller has turned herself in, and will start her shocking prison sentence for bankruptcy fraud. Abby Lee is behind bars for one year and a day.

Abby Lee Miller, 51, turned herself in to the federal prison in Victorville, California today, July 12. The famed coach from Dance Moms was convicted in May 2017 of bankruptcy fraud. She also brought $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the United States without reporting it on her taxes. At her sentencing hearing, the judge ordered Abby to pay a $40,000 fine. She’ll now spend 366 days in federal prison, and will be on probation for two years after her July 2018 release.

It’s possible, though, that Abby could leave prison after 10 months into her sentence and transition to a halfway house. Abby was indicted on bankruptcy fraud charges in 2015 for hiding $775,000 in income from a bankruptcy court, which she had earned after filing a petition to reorganize her dance studio. Her incredible team of dancers, including Sia muse Maddie Ziegler, 14, were left in the dark about the case as Abby left the business in 2016 to focus on her mental health. Abby pleaded guilty to hiding the income in June 2016, and pleaded guilty to bringing the Australian currency into the country (an unrelated charge). She agreed to forfeit the money, as well.

Abby told Good Morning America in May, after her conviction, that she’d accepted her fate and was ready to serve her sentence. “I’m just going to pretend I’m shooting a movie and we’re on set and I’m there for 10 months, and that’s how it’s going to be,” she told GMA. She also said she intended to read, learn Spanish, and write a book while in lockup. Her Dance Moms costars are probably rejoicing that Abby turned herself in. Moms Kelly Hyland, Christi Zook Lukasiak, Dawn Check, and Diane Pent actually celebrated with a bottle of champagne after Abby was sentenced. Harsh!

