‘World Of Dance’ Recap: The First-Ever 3-Way Duel Ends With Two Shocking Surprises

After a two-week break, ‘World of Dance’ is back! And, this week’s episode got wild! Three crews battled it out in the first-ever 3-way duel! And, it ended with two bombshells no one saw coming! SO, who made it to the cut?

This week’s World Of Dance contestants showed us that they’re more serious than ever about that $1 million prize! On tonight’s episode, the contestants rocked the stage with new moves, diverse style and epic lifts! When we left off last week, the second round of duels started off with eight amazing performances. And, only four contestants made it to the next round — Diana Pombo, Super Crew, The Lab and Les Twins. Now, on the July 11 episode of WOD, round three of the duels continued, where eight more contestants faced off!

Each week, the judges — Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Neyo — have been blown away by the versatility in the performances. From the incorporation of props, to the athleticism and flexibility of some contestants, they’ve admitted that the competition has gotten pretty tight. Nonetheless, everyone has brought their A-game and their own secret weapons to the dance floor. So, who will make it to the next round? Let’s find out!

STROLL GROOVE VS KINJAZ

[GROUP] Stroll Groove, Los Angeles, California — The group of male and female dancers took us back in time with an energetic, stepping routine with a 90’s feel. “You’re going into the lions den, and you’ve got to go for blood,” J.Lo said, while the judges didn’t think their routine was up to par. AVERAGE SCORE: [81.3]

[TEAM] Kinjaz, Los Angeles, California— The group of males tried to create the illusion of a temple, while dancing to a 90’s party anthem. It was quite the combo. They portrayed different roles like they were acting in a horror film. Then, Kinjaz finished with a strong, synchronized and energetic routine. Derek even commented on the fact that Kinjaz always have a theme, which gives them a leg up in the competition. He even said that they performed the “million dollar routine!” AVERAGE SCORE: [91.3] WINNER

DNA VS LUKA [male/female couples]

[UPPER] Luka & Jenalyn, Toronto, CA — The couple brought out their secret weapon — lifts,! They danced to The Chainsmokers, “Don’t Let Me Down”, and, they performed an extremely dangerous head-spin! The pair received a standing ovation from the judges! “All I’ll say is, I won’t want to follow you guys,” Derek said. Yikes. But, Jennifer reminded them that they’re dancers first, not gymnasts, because their performance was half lifts. What will happen?! AVERAGE SCORE: [88.7] WINNER

[UPPER] DNA, New York, New York — The married couple put on a complete opposite performance than they did in the qualifier round. Their routine was more powerful, sexy, edgy and sharp! It was almost like we didn’t recognize them. However, they messed up on multiple moves that the judges quickly caught on to. AVERAGE SCORE: [80.3]

The MIHACEVICH SISTERS VS D’ANGELO & AMANDA

The Mihacevich Sisters — The three female siblings put on a strong performance, with synchronized moves, that put them on a pedestal during the qualifiers rounds. However, this week, they underperformed with a similar routine and Jennifer knew it. She pointed out that they need to be differentiate their routines. AVERAGE SCORE [81] WINNER

D’Angelo & Amanda — The ballroom couple put on a routine that sadly wasn’t as good as their past performances. And, the judges immediately knew. And, you know how that ended… AVERAGE SCORE [78.7]

FIRST-EVER THREE WAY DUEL

JABBAWOCKEEZ VS IAN EASTWOOD & THE YOUNG LIONS VS ROUGE

[TEAM] Jabbawockeez, Las Vegas, Nevada — The well-known group killed it in the qualifier round. But, they tried to switch up their usual moves, and came to WOD with a new style. And, the judges mentioned that although they loved the new style, they missed their OG moves. SO, they week they had a decision to make this week — go with the old moves, or stay confident with the new moves. Well, they went right down the middle! The group put on an epic, “authentic” performance that Jennifer loved! AVERAGE SCORE: [84.7] ELIMINATED

[TEAM] Ian Eastwood & The Young Lions, Los Angeles, California — These guys seem to be hanging on by a thread here. During the qualifier round, they grazed the surface when it came to impressing the judges. The judges wanted a quicker, more upbeat performance. And, they came back like a different group! Talk about the most improved! They listened to the judges critiques from last week, and performed with transitions, quick moves and sexy sways. AVERAGE SCORE: [85.7] WINNER

[TEAM] Rouge, Los Angeles, California — The powerful, edgy girl group, who Jennifer previously said she wanted to take on tour with her, rocked the stage with an upbeat, hip hop routine. Jennifer was excited about their “booty-shaking” performance, but she said they could have had better choreography. AVERAGE SCORE: [80] ELIMINATED

