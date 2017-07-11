Milana Vayntrub: 5 Things To Know About Actress Cast As Squirrel Girl In ‘New Warriors’

Milana Vayntrub is about to become your newest obsession! The actress, who you may have recognized from popular commercials and an NBC hit drama, was just cast in ‘New Warrior’! Get to know her, right here!

Milana Vayntrub, 30, is about to be Hollywood’s newest sweetheart! She was just cast as Squirrel Girl, aka, Doreen Green, in the Marvel’s first live-action scripted comedy, New Warrior. Squirrel Girl, an empowered fangirl, is one of the franchise’s most popular characters. And, Milana couldn’t be more perfect for the part, with her witty personality and on-screen skills. The storyline for the show — set to debut in 2018 — follows six young adult superheroes, learning to cope with their abilities, while trying to figure out adulthood. Here’s everything to know about Milana!

1. Milana actually dropped out of high school — However, her success only flourished from there. The actress actually dropped out during her sophomore year, and obtained her GED. She then went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from University of California, San Diego. Milana also received training with the improvisational comedy group, Upright Citizens Brigade.

2. You may have recognized her — Milana actually starred in NBC’s hit drama, This Is Us. She portrayed the role of Sloane Sandburg, who was the love interest of Kevin Pearson, aka [Justin Hartley]. And, in case you didn’t catch the new show [which is a must-see], then you may know Milana from AT&T’s commercials. She portrayed the bright and helpful employee, Lily Adams in the carrier’s commercials. Her other credits include, Silicon Valley and Love. Milana also appeared in the movies, All Nighter, Ghostbusters and Life Happens. However, she made her small screen debut in 1995, in the popular medical drama, ER. And, get this — Milana also starred in a few episodes of Lizzie McQuire in the early 2000s!

3. Milana’s family fled religious prosecution when she was 3-years-old — She and her family, who are Jewish, fled religious prosecution in the Soviet Union over two decades ago. She was born in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan. Milana’s actually admitted that her family struggled financially when they got to the U.S. And, in order to help her family, she starred in Barbie commercials at the age of five.

4. She is the co-founder of #CantDoNothing — The group raises awareness about refugee crisis around the world. #CantDoNothing supports the Syria Fund to help make sure that Syrian children get the education they deserve.

5. Milana’s off the market — In June 2016, Milana posted a blurry photo of her boyfriend, but did not disclose his name. In the photo’s caption, she wrote, “I’m more scared to introduce my boyfriend to you guys than I am to my dad, and my dad likes to tell the story of the one time he cut a guy’s ear off.” Sadly, that was the only sighting of her boyfriend, as the actress has kept her love life under wraps. [Below photo by Jess Rona].

