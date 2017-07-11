5 Things To Know About Epic ‘World Of Dance’ Duo Les Twins

It’s double trouble for ‘World of Dance’ as duo Les Twins has been blowing up the stage since the show’s premiere! Here’s everything you need to know about French twin brothers Laurent and Larry Nicolas Bourgeois.

1. World of Dance‘s Les Twins, Laurent and Larry Nicolas Bourgeois, are French natives. 28-year-old “Lil Beast” and his brother “Ca Blaze” were born and raised in Sarcelles, France. The hot pair are self-taught and have been on the scene since they appeared as finalists on the French television program Incroyable Talent. Oh la la!

2. This is not their first association with World of Dance. It didn’t take long for the boys to become famous in the United States and that’s all thanks to World of Dance! Before appearing on the show in 2017, the boys were featured in the San Diego leg of the 2010 World of Dance tour. Once a video of their performance hit YouTube it immediately went viral. As of July 2017 it has garnered over 37 million views. Whoa, no wonder these guys are a popular act! Click here to see pics of World of Dance.

3. They have been featured dancers for some heavyweight headliners. Les Twins have performed with some of the music industry’s most celebrated artists, including Beyoncé, Meghan Trainor, and Missy Elliott. Now, if Queen Bey is calling you up then you know you are doing something right!

4. They make a living off their sexy looks too. The 6’4″ brothers have hit the runway modeling haute couture designs for well-known fashion industry stars like Jean Paul Gaultier. Their physiques have also landed them high profile ad campaigns.

5. They have been praised with accolades for their skills in the industry. Yes, the street dance world has prestigious awards and Les Twins have won them! Back in 2011 the duo won the hip-hip new style division of the international street dance competition Juste Debout.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Larry and Laurent? Do you think they will end up winning World of Dance? Let us know below!