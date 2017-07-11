Beyonce & Jay Z: When They’ll Finally Reveal Their Twins To The World

Beyonce and JAY-Z welcomed their baby twins in mid-June, but almost a month later they’re still being kept behind closed doors. A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY when the ‘perfectionist’ parents plan to go public.

How have two of the most famous people in the world hidden their highly-awaited twins from the world for a whole month after their birth?! Well, if you’re JAY-Z, 47, and Beyonce, 35, you make it work. They had their babies in mid-June, but by July 11 we STILL haven’t seen their adorable faces. HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that Carter-Knowles clan has special plans to reveal their new kids. However, they need to be completely ready first. See pics of Beyonce while pregnant, here.

“Beyonce wants everything to be absolutely perfect before revealing her babies to the world,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They were premature so her primary concern from day one has been to nurture them and make sure all of their needs are taken care of before anything else. She loves her fans but she doesn’t care that they are eager to see them compared to the health of her babies.” Totally fair! We def want Beyonce to focus on her family right now and nothing else.

Luckily, her hubby agrees. “Jay supports that 100%,” the source continued. But there’s more to the story. “This pregnancy was harder than her first so she wants to make sure she looks and feels great before going public. She’s well on her way, but Bey is a perfectionist. She’s lost a lot of weight already but is still not completely comfortable with how she looks. So until she feels like she’s where she needs to be everyone will just have to wait.” We definitely don’t think Bey should be self-conscious about her body, especially after delivering two humans into the world! That’s nothing but beautiful. However, we totally understand and can’t wait to see her again when she’s ready.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Bey and Jay’s plans to unveil their twins? Let us know!