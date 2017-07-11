‘Stranger Things’ Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

Can we get back to the Upside Down already? Netflix has finally dropped some details about Stranger Things’ season two, and we’ve round up everything you need to know.

“It’s 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the demagorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived.” That’s the official season two synopsis for Stranger Things, which is set to hit Netflix on October 27 — before we were expecting. The new poster was revealed on July 11, showing the four boys on bikes, in front of a “Welcome to Hawkins” sign. The town looks anything but safe.

So, what will we see in season two? Well it’s going “darker and more eerie” than season one, Noah Schnapp said during the recent event, our sister site TVLine reported. “Something happens to Will in the first couple of episodes that’s very, very disturbing,” Finn Wolfhard added. The Duffer brothers also confirmed that things are really changing when to comes to the horror of season two. “Last season, a lot of the horror and a lot of what was happening with Will was off screen in the Upside down,” Ross Duffer said. “That’s not the case [now]. The horror is more up-close and personal.”

Some doors can't be closed. #StrangerThings2 arrives on October 27. pic.twitter.com/NALL5HQalg — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 11, 2017

The season will pick up a year later, David Harbour confirmed during a panel on the Fan2Sea cruise, so there’s “a lot of fall out” with everything that went down in season one. Additionally, while Barb does not return, the “Justice for Barb” campaign will play a big part in the season. “The question and the feelings that Nancy has that no one ever cares about her friend Barb, are very much present in the beginning of the season,” he added. There are also a ton of new characters joining, played by Sean Astin, Paul Reiser, and Linnea Berthelsen. We know Sean will play a former classmate of Hopper and Joyce (Winona Ryder), and Joyce’s new love interest.

