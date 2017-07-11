‘Outlander’ Premiere Date & 4 More Key Things To Know About Season 3

‘Outlander’ season 3 is so close! Starz revealed the premiere date of the highly-anticipated third season and the emotional key art. Prepare to feel all the feelings! Here’s all the information you need to know about season 3!

*Outlander season 3 is closer than you think. The new season of Outlander will premiere Sunday, Sept. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on Starz. The third season will consist of 13 episodes that are based on Voyager, the third of eight books in Diana Gabaldon’s international best-selling Outlander series. The Droughtlander has been long and hard for Outlander fans. The season 2 finale was in July 2016!

*The key art will make you cry. Along with the premiere date, Starz also released the official key art for season 3. The art features Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) on opposite sides of the standing stone at Craigh na Dun that once brought them together. The look of longing on their faces is enough to make us sob uncontrollably. However, true love never dies. Even though Jamie and Claire will be set in totally different eras of time — Claire will be in the 1960s, while Jamie is in the 1700s — they will find their way back to each other.

*The cast is heading to San Diego Comic-Con! The stars of the show, Caitriona, 37, Sam, 37, Tobias Menzies, 43, Sophie Skelton, 23, and Richard Rankin, 34, will be attending SDCC this year. The cast, along with EPs Ronald D. Moore, 53, and Maril Davis and Diana, offer fans an up close and personal experience with the adored series at the show’s panel.

*Jamie and Claire’s reunion won’t be immediate. “The first couple of episodes they are apart,” Caitriona told our sister site Gold Derby. “There will be a reunion, but I really can’t say much about it! I think the fans will be happy!” Season 2 ended with a pregnant Claire going back through the stones to the 1940s. Season 3 will take us 20 years into the future, so there’s a lot to cover story wise.

*There will be more sex in season 3. Aside from a few sex scenes, season 2 was light on the Jamie and Claire love-making. But that’s going to change! “Everything that’s going to happen once Jamie and Claire see each other, I think it’s really special,” Caitriona told Vanity Fair of the reunion. “Maybe [fans will] have to wait a little bit, but I don’t think the sex is going to be as scarce as last season, shall we say?” Yes! We are so here for steamy scenes!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for Outlander season 3? Let us know!