Jordan Rodgers Gives Wedding Update: Why JoJo Fletcher & I Haven’t Started Planning

Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher have been engaged for a year now, but why haven’t they walked down the aisle yet? The winner of ‘The Bachelorette’ revealed all in a new interview.

Jordan Rodgers, 28, won JoJo Fletcher‘s heart on last season of The Bachelorette — in August 2016, we all watched as they got engaged. However, not only have they not gotten married yet, they actually haven’t even started planning yet. The sportscaster revealed in a new interview that while they live together in Dallas, they’re not in a hurry to make it official. “I think you realize what the experience was. You appreciate it so much for meeting each other and the commitment to each other is absolutely still there and that’s something we are going to do,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

“We’re also figuring out our life. We’re learning more about each other every single day, what our life is going to look like and where it’s going to be. Both of our careers and what we’re passionate about,” he continued. “So we’re enjoying this time of being engaged, continuing to date and court each other, and getting to know each other even more. And then when the time is right, we’re absolutely going to sit down and start planning that. But we’re definitely taking our time. We want everything to be right and make sure we’re in the right place. We still don’t know if it’s going to be Dallas forever, but it’s a great place and there’s a lot of moving parts as we figure things out together.”

So when they do figure all of that out, will they televise the wedding for the fans to see? He says that ABC hasn’t reached out to them, and that if they did, they’d have to really discuss together — but he’s not crazy about the idea.

“My first reaction would be that I would probably rather not. There’s a distinct intimacy and privacy and it’s a very special moment with family and friends, and I wouldn’t want anything to tarnish that or to take away from that,” he told THR. “It’s a time that I want to be able to honor my fiancee and soon-to-be wife and her family, and I want it to be ours. I want us to run the show and make sure it’s always what we imagined. If there’s a way to do that and include fans, great. But that wouldn’t be my first wish.”

