‘Laguna Beach’ Fans, Your Next Addiction Is Here — First Look At MTV’s ‘Siesta Key’

Let the rain fall down — there’s a new MTV addiction in town. The producers of ‘Laguna Beach’ are bringing back the beach party with a new summer soap docuseries, ‘Siesta Key,’ where ‘nothing is off limits.’ Watch the trailer here!

Siesta Key is a 10-episode docuseries following the lives of seven young adults, while they deal with everything every teen deals with — race, class, love, heartbreak and betrayal in the town off the coast of Sarasota, Florida. The show will be shot cinematically, so it won’t have the “confessional moments” we see in MTV’s The Real World, but instead will be all drama, all ten hours. Here’s the full cast, MTV’s description of each, and yes, their Instagram handles. And yes, it seems we could get another Kristin/Stephen/Lauren triangle, maybe this time between Juliette, Alex and Madisson?

Garrett (@gbaby00)

What we know: He’s a personal trainer & is dating Kelsey. They look like the perfect couple, but he does not like it when she gets closer to Alex and his friends.

Kelsey (@thekelseyowens)

What we know: Kelsey’s the new girl. She’s a former model who moved home to care for her mother, so she missed high school; she’s making up for it in the summer

Chloe (@chloetrautman)

What we know: No one wants to get on Chloe’s bad side — she’s either on your team or not, and knows everything about everyone.

Alex (@alex_kompo)

What we know: He’s “the King of Siesta Key,” AKA the playboy. He just graduated college though, so he’s now looking to the future a little more seriously.

Juliette (@juliettep0rter)

What we know: She’s home from college for the summer, and the main question is, Will she reignite last summer’s fling with Alex?

Brandon (@bg_gomes)

What we know: He’s Alex’s BFF, laid back, and a heartthrob.

Madisson (@madissonhaus)

What we know: She was Alex’s high school sweetheart and the sparks are still there, But now that she’s graduated college, what’s next?

Siesta Key premieres Monday, July 31 at 10PM ET on MTV. Will you watch?