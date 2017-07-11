MLB All-Star Game Live Stream: Watch Baseball’s Biggest Stars Play Ball Online

Take me out to the ball game! The 2017 MLB All-Star Game will kick off on July 11 at 8:00 PM ET from Marlins Park in Miami. It’s going to be a fun night of baseball so fans better not miss it!

Welcome to Miami! The best and brightest from baseball will all head to Florida for one epic night of “America’s favorite pastime.” Some of the game’s best will gather for the 2017 Major League Baseball All-Star Game at Marlins Park as the Miami Marlins host this sports extravaganza for the very first time. In the past, the winning team – either the American League or National League all-stars – would get home field advantage in the World Series. No more! With the rules changed, this game is all just for fun, so expect to see these players’ love for the game come out underneath the Florida sky.

The All-Star Game’s motto used to be “This Time It Counts,” according to SB Nation, but thanks to the new collective bargaining agreement between the MLB’s players and owners, this game will have zero effect on the World Series. Instead, the team that has the better regular-season record will serve as the home team for the “Fall Classic.” So, fans can grab their peanuts, Cracker Jacks, hot dogs and just relax for a lovely night of sport.

Fans are going to see the league’s finest in action. The starting lineup for the American League (per CBS Sports) includes: Jose Altuve, George Springer, and Carlos Correa of the Houston Astros; Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Indians; Aaron Judge from the New York Yankees; the Boston Rex Sox’s Mookie Betts; Justin Smoak of the Toronto Blue Jays; Corey Dickerson, from the Tampa Bay Rays; and Salvador Perez of the Kansas City Royals. Chris Sale, from the Chicago White Sox, will be the starting pitcher.

In the opposite bullpen, fans will see the best of the National League. The startling lineup includes: Charlie Blackmon and Nolan Arenado of the Colorado Rockies; Ryan Zimmerman, Bryce Harper and Daniel Murphy of the Washington Nationals; Giancarlo Stanton and Marcell Ozuna from the Miami Marlins; Buster Posey of the San Francisco Giants; Zack Cozart from the Cincinnati Reds; and the Nationals’ Max Scherzer will be the starting pitcher. Nice. There are so many more players in the lineup so baseball fans better tune in to see them all.

Who do you want to win, HollywoodLifers?