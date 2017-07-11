Conor McGregor & Floyd Mayweather’s Press Conference Live Stream: Watch The Explosive Event

Before Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor get into the ring, they’re going to talk a lot of trash. These two will hold their first press conference on July 11 at 5:30 PM ET so don’t miss it!

Conor McGregor, 28, and Floyd Mayweather, 40, have an Aug. 26 fight date in Las Vegas, Nevada but they’re going to see a lot of each other this week. The men called “Money” and “Notorious” will kick off a press tour on July 11 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Having Floyd and Conor in the same room, when McGregor is known to cause chaos at his UFC press events? Hopefully, the only thing thrown during this L.A. press event is shade, and these two keep the punches to themselves. Fans better tune in to see what all goes down.

Does it seem excessive to hold four different press events in four different cities? Yes, but considering that it’s Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor, the excessiveness seems right up their alleys. After these two take questions in Los Angeles, they’ll head to the Sony Centre for the Performing Arts in Toronto, Canada on July 12. From there, they’ll head to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, before taking an international flight over the pond to England. Conor and Floyd will finish this week-long tour at London’s SSE arena in Wembley, according to MMAJunkie.

So, will Conor and Floyd use these pressers to discuss “the sweet science” of boxing, or how a mixed martial arts background might influence Conor’s striking technique? Of course not. “It’s going to be a sh*t show,” Dana White, UFC President, told reporters after UFC 213, according to For The Win. You know that. Absolute sh*t show. So, I don’t know. It’s going to be crazy…I think it’s going to be a hybrid of the boxing press conferences and UFC press conferences. I don’t know. I think it’s going to be more like a boxing press conference than it is our press conferences. You know how mine are. No bullsh*t. We walk in, and we sit down and, ‘What’s up? Who has the first question,’ and we get it rolling. I think there’s going to be a lot more bullsh*t in this one.”

Uh, Dana? Don’t forget that your press conferences are not so straightforward, especially when Conor’s involved. The “Notorious” fighter had to be held back during the event for UFC 205, as he came close to fighting Eddie Alvarez, 33, right then and there. Also, Conor got smacked with a fine after his UFC 202 press conference, the one where he chucked a few water bottles at Nate Diaz’s head. All that happened without Floyd, so just imagine what’s going to happen with this one.

