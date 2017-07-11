‘Valerian’ Gets Destroyed By Critics — A Round Up Of The Harshest Reviews

‘Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets’ is a beautiful mess, according to most critics. We’ve gathered some of the worst reviews of the new film that cost $180 million to make — and they’re pretty intense.

While the movie, starring Dane DeHaan, Cara Delevigne and Rihanna, doesn’t hit theaters until July 21, the early reviews of Valerian are in — and well, they’re rough. We’ve chosen some of the most jarring reviews, starting with that of our sister publication, Variety, who didn’t love the movie, but chose Cara as the best part. “Even [director Luc] Besson, who convinced the world that Milla Jovovich could act (in The Fifth Element), can’t salvage Rihanna’s awkward line readings — unless that’s the effect this sophisticated, Shakespeare-trained glampod is going for,” they wrote. “But that’s a small hiccup considering what the director gets from Delevingne: She doesn’t just save Alpha; she saves the movie as well. And though audiences may not be clamoring for a Valerian sequel after this, another Laureline adventure would be most welcome.”

The Hollywood Reporter on the other hand, wasn’t thrilled — at all. “Cara Delevingne needs to learn there is more to acting than smirking and eye-rolling. Rihanna should pretend this never happened. And the Hollywood studio chiefs can breathe easy that, this time, at least, they’ll escape blame for making a giant summer franchise picture that nobody wants to see, since this one’s a French import,” THR wrote.

“Yes, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets really is that bad, bad enough that you don’t know for the longest time that Valerian is one of the lead characters and not a planet or a spaceship.” Entertainment Weekly also thought the movie was a complete disaster, calling it a “random WTF mess.” They admitted that the first half an hour was “intoxicating,” but they were unsure if it was “brilliantly bonkers or total folly.” Their sum up: “Valerian is an epic mess.”

