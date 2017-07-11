Trevor Noah Reveals What’s Astonished Him About The Trump Phenomenon

Donald Trump hasn’t passed any major legislation yet (phew!), but what he has done is give comedians a TON of material to work with. ‘The Daily Show’s’ Trevor Noah told us EXCLUSIVELY what he thinks about the Trump phenomenon.

For over two years now, Trevor Noah, 33, has had the pleasure (or displeasure) of talking about Donald Trump‘s antics every night when he hosts The Daily Show. From Trump’s unique campaigning style to his shocking tweets, Noah has provided momentary relief from the presidential insanity through comedic relief. The talk show host admits to being deeply concerned by the white nationalism that Trump’s campaign appeared to unleash throughout the country. “Donald Trump has dropped the facade. He has gotten people comfortable being their deepest darkest selves. People used to run through the streets with torches and Klan hoods… now, they don’t even wear hoods,” Noah told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about the disturbing Trump effect. “Now, Richard Spencer (President of the National Policy Institute, a white nationalist think tank) and his buddies are out in the streets straight up looking at you in the eye and going ‘Yeah, this is who I am, this is what I stand for.’ So, that’s probably the most shocking thing — how brazen people who were once embarrassed have become.”

Because of the Trump Phenomenon, Noah has found himself with an important story to tell to his 1.5 million viewers. “Post-election, I knew I had a purpose and an intention. I was immediately in a place and space that’s felt right because I know what it’s like to live in a country (Noah grew up in South Africa) where the person who shouldn’t have won, wins,” he told HollywoodLife.com. Noah explained that now, more than ever, it’s important to have people of different political parties, races and genders on his show to express diverse points of view and create a dialogue. Noah also assured us that he has no plan to leave the Daily Show any time soon! “I will do it for as long as I feel like I should be doing it. I realize there is a sweet spot when it is time to go, but before then, you give it your all.” The John Stewart of the millennial generation, Noah has separated himself from the several late-night comedians through diversity. “What are my unique selling points? There’s no other late-night hosts of color, so there are clearly issues that I should be tackling that no one else can in an authentic way. No one else has a cast on their show who is as diverse and as talented in their field as I have. I speak to people all the time, Muslim people in America who go, ‘We don’t have positive representation on TV. We’re always terrorist number three. But when we watch your show there’s Hasan giving an honest representation of how we feel while still being proud of being an American. He shows you that there is a world that exists beyond just being terrorists and just being completely secular.'” Noah explained. “I think that’s a nice thing for us to be reminded of. So every time I see it out there I appreciate it because it helps focus us even more. You start to realize what separates you from the pack.”

Trump, himself, hasn’t made his Daily Show appearance yet, but Noah promises he’s trying to make it happen. “We will still try and get the president on the show but it’s going to be hard,” he told HollywoodLife.com. IF he did come on the show, Noah assures his viewers that it would be one to watch. “He’s a very good performer and a very charismatic person. Donald Trump is a performer on a stage. That’s why he loves the rallies, that’s why he loves being on TV, that’s where he thrives.” We’re sure Noah will bring out the best in him, too. Fingers crossed!

