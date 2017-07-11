Jessica Simpson & 5 More Sexy Celebs Who Celebrated Their Birthday Topless

When you’re a hot celeb, there’s no better way to celebrate your birthday than by posing in your birthday suit! Check our Jessica Simpson, Kourtney Kardashian and more going topless and proud on their big days.

Jessica Simpson caused a minor frenzy on her 37th birthday when she posted a hotter than hot, topless photo on Instagram. The fashion mogul and singer has always been stunning (remember those Daisy Dukes?), but she’s looking better than ever in her late 30s! Girl’s clearly living her best life, spending her birthday on July 10 lounging in an infinity pool while drinking out of a pineapple. She relaxed on a pool float while working on her tan. She made sure to take off her bikini top to ensure no tan lines! Hey, when you have your own backyard paradise, you can do that!

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated 38 in style! The eldest Kardashian sister looks not a day over 20, and made sure that the world knew that on her April 18 birthday. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posed for a sexy photoshoot in honor of the big day, going topless — no, completely nude! — in a luxe pool to show off her impeccable body. Seriously, Kourtney is flawless, and her nude pool shoot showed off her every perfect curve. In one incredible shot, Kourt is seen only in silhouette, her hair whipping a waterfall into the air.

Miley Cyrus is no stranger to good old fashioned naked Instagram selfie, so she decided to honor her 21st birthday, on November 23, 2014, that way! Miley posed for a sultry selfie in bed, her top only covered up by a white sheet. This was during her edgy, blonde, buzzed head phase, and she looked simply beautiful. There are tons of other gorgeous women who went topless on their birthdays — see what we mean in our gallery above!

HollywoodLifers, whose birthday suit photo is the hottest? Let us know!