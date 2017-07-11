TLC Star, Toby Willis, Pleads Guilty To 4 Counts Of Child Rape: Sentenced To 40 Years In Prison

Former TLC star Toby Willis has shockingly pleaded guilty to child rape charges and has been sentenced to a total of 40 years in prison. Read the disturbing details here.

Toby Willis, 47, has pleaded guilty to four counts of child rape charges on July 11 and is set to serve 40 years in prison, according to People. The Willis Family star went before a court and received 25 year sentences on two of the rape charges and 40 year sentences on the other two. All four sentences will be served in their entirety which equals the total amount of 40 years behind bars. Toby was first investigated in Aug. 2016 after there was a connection with sexual abuse of an underage little girl from 12 years earlier. The girl was between the ages of 3 and 13 years old at the time and the reality star fled from his home to avoid being arrested but was finally taken into custody on Sept. 9, 2016 in Kentucky. He was first charged with one count of child rape and the other three were added later. See pics of Toby and his family here.

Toby hit it big with his family after they traveled in a singing group called The Willis Clan and they went on to make it to the quarterfinals of the ninth season of the hit singing show America’s Got Talent. Their own television series lasted for two seasons before getting canceled in Apr. 2016 and Toby’s arrest comes as a big shock due to his wholesome image as a father of 12 on the show. Despite the surprising situation, Toby is not the first person featured on a TLC show to be accused of child sex related charges. Josh Duggar from 19 Kids and Counting also had his own trouble when he was investigated for child molestation of five underage girls.

Toby has expressed that he is grateful for the “outpouring of love and support during this most difficult year,” according to a statement released by his attorney. “Additionally, the Willis family would like to thank the many members of law enforcement for their detailed and comprehensive investigation of this matter,” the statement continued. “The family is appreciative and grateful that people have respected their need for privacy during this trying time and asks for continued respect as they seek to move forward.”

