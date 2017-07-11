T.I. Gushes Over Married Co-Star Teyana Taylor While Filming ‘The Trap’ — She’s ‘Funny & Strong’

T.I. has got his eye on a new lady! We’ve got the details on how he’s crushing on his stunning — and MARRIED — ‘The Trap’ co-star Teyana Taylor.

Yowza! Teyana Taylor is one gorgeous and sexy woman and T.I. has discovered that she’s got even more amazing qualities underneath the surface! The 36-year-old singer is co-starring in the new Queen Latifah comedy The Trap alongside Teyana and has some high praise for the video vixen. “Y’all have no idea how funny @teyanataylor is….and STRONG too!!!!” he captioned an Instagram pic of the pair on July 11. It looks like they’re between scenes having a blast as Tip is seen looking at the 29-year-old and absolutely cracking up. Meanwhile, she looks totally fierce in a fire-engine red short wig and a sexy sheer blue bra with rose overlays covering up her nipples. Teyana’s flaunting plenty of cleavage, so it’s no wonder that Tip can’t take his eyes off her!

T.I. does have mad respect when it comes to strong women, as evidenced by his long marriage to Tameka “Tiny” Harris. While the couple is still in the process of divorcing, they’ve kept it civil for the sake of their three children and he even showed up at her July 4 Xscape concert in Detroit to surprise her onstage along with their one-year-old daughter Heiress. He obviously wants to show his little girl what a fierce talent her mother is starting at the youngest possible age.

At least Tiny doesn’t have to worry about any on-set shenanigans between her soon to be ex and Teyana, as she’s happily married to NBA star Iman Shumpert, 27, and gave birth to their daughter Junie in Dec. 2016. We doubt Tip would want to risk the wrath of a 6’5″ professional athlete for flirting with his gal, so we’ll take his kind words about his The Trap co-star as nothing more than high praise of her talents.

