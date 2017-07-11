The Weeknd & Selena Gomez ‘Miss Each Other Like Crazy’: Keeping Romance Hot With Texts & Videos

While The Weeknd is away touring in Europe, he and Selena Gomez are keeping their relationship as hot as ever. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on their sexy texts and video sessions.

Just because The Weeknd, 27, — real name Abel Tesfaye — has been away in Europe on tour doesn’t mean his romance with Selena Gomez, 24, is slowing down one bit! She’s been busy on her own with her single “Bad Liar” and the upcoming track “Fetish,” so they’re managing to keep the heat alive despite both of them being so busy. “Selena and Abel really miss each other like crazy when they’re not together, but they’re in constant contact. They’re always texting, messaging and face timing, and Selena is always sending cute and funny memes to Abel to show him how much she’s thinking of him,” a source close to Selena tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“They try to speak at least once a day, preferably last thing at night, depending on the time difference. Abel goes out of his way to let Selena know that he’s constantly thinking of her,” our insider continues. That much was evident when on July 10 a random fan posted an Instagram photo of Selena meeting with fans with the caption, “She looks hot.” The Weeknd happened upon it and agreed by giving it a like!

“He sends her flowers and chocolates, and really lovely gifts. He recently bought her some beautiful lingerie, and always tries to find something cool or sweet to send her specific to where he is in the world,” our source shares. He’s been criss-crossing Europe so we can only imagine all the amazing presents he’s been picking up for Sel along the way. The pair began dating in Jan. 2017 and six months later they’re still so crazy about each other!

The good news for these lovebirds is that The Weeknd is winding down his tour abroad and will be back in the states with Selena well before July comes to an end. “Although it drives them both insane to be apart, it’s also good for their relationship, and helps them appreciate each other even more. Plus, it just makes it all the more amazing when they finally get to spend time together again,” our source adds. As they say, absence only makes the heart grow fonder! Even though we’re sure they’ll be more than thrilled to finally be back in each other’s arms again.

