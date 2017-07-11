‘The Fosters’: Maia Mitchell Teases Callie’s ‘Massive Wake-Up Call’ & More Season 5 Scoop

The season 5 premiere of ‘The Fosters’ was intense. HollywoodLife.com talked EXCLUSIVELY with Maia Mitchell about what’s next for Callie, her relationship with Aaron, and more!

The season 5 premiere of The Fosters put Callie through the wringer. After volunteering to go with Diamond to her pimp to try and protect the newest member of Girls United, Callie found herself in grave danger. Thankfully, Stef came to her rescue in the end, but it was a close one. This intense situation is definitely going to propel Callie in a new direction this season, Maia Mitchell told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Check out our Q&A interview below!

After what happened in the season 5 premiere, what is Callie’s mindset? What is going through her head?

Maia Mitchell: I think we really see her going through a massive wake-up call. You know, when Stef says, “You know, you won’t always be so lucky. Next time, you could be carried out in a body bag.” I think you see that really hit hard for her, and it definitely informs the season for her. She definitely tries to be less impulsive and is making a big effort to kind of express herself and her ideas and her opinions and her kind of sense of social justice through other forms, particularly her art, which is a big theme for her this season. She develops a positive friendship with a mentor figure in art and is kind of investing her energy in exploring who she is as an artist.

So you would say this is a big turning point for her?

Maia Mitchell: A massive turning point. It’s the biggest one she’s had yet in her life. In the premiere episode, she went through a lot, and it was really intense. She’s not about to put herself in that situation again. It was definitely a massive turning point.

When Stef comes and saves Callie, she made a very poignant speech. It really does hit home that, you know, she could very well not make it out alive next time and her actions have consequences.

Maia Mitchell: Yeah, people were shot. There were a plethora of things that could have happened to her. I think Stef’s speech was very necessary. We’ve all been waiting for someone to say that to Callie in that kind of blunt manner. She needed to hear it from Stef since they are so similar. Stef shares her passion for helping people and saving people. They connect through that, so to hear those words from Stef is really what she needed.

Where would you say Stef and Callie’s relationship goes from here?

Maia Mitchell: Well, you see Stef and Lena really keeping a close eye on Callie. You know, monitoring her, which Callie completely understands and accepts for the first time. I mean, you see them definitely be careful and worried. I think they definitely recognize and appreciate how she’s turning things around for herself and you see that develop.

I feel like when Stef told Callie that Troy did finally confess, a huge weight was lifted because she spent a lot of last season trying to clear her name.

Maia Mitchell: I think that moment for her is a mix of the weight off of her shoulders, but knowing that if she doesn’t turn it around, what could happen to her could be worse than juvie. As much as a weight has been lifted in that particular sense, I think the bigger weight on her is a kind of an all-encompassing weight of, like, if I don’t turn things around, it could be juvie but it could be worse. She has had a second chance, and she definitely can recognize that, of course.

What’s next for Callie and Aaron?

Maia Mitchell: I love Callie and Aaron’s relationship. You see it develop in a really natural and vulnerable way. They become very close, and I think he’s a really positive person in her life, particularly now when she’s trying to turn things around. He shares her sense of social justice, but also is more careful than she is. He’s a good balance of those two things and definitely encourages her to express herself through more productive means instead of things that will get her in trouble.

Do you think he could be the one? Endgame?

Maia Mitchell: I don’t know! I haven’t decided on this. You’ll have to kind of wait and see what happens with that, but I mean, she’s 17. I mean, I had a relationship when I was 17 that I thought was endgame and now I know completely that it wasn’t. I think it’s hard to say with anyone that age if it’s endgame, but for now I think it’s a really good thing. So potentially! But I kind of want Callie to be single for a while, if I’m being honest. I think she needs alone time for a little bit.

What other things can you tease about the rest of the season?

Maia Mitchell: I mean, there’s so much going on, but Mariana becomes involved a community of girls who become a really positive influence on her. She kind of finds her squad and her community. You definitely see her come into her own a little bit. Brandon and his friendship and relationship with Grace continues, and you’re going to see Brandon and Jesus’ relationship really tested. You’re going to see them try to bounce back with everything that’s happened with Emma. Jesus’ relationship with Emma is very fragile right now, as is Jesus, so you’re going to see a lot of that. You’re going to see someone from Stef’s past come into the show, and it creates a lot of questions for Stef and Lena. Noah’s relationship is tested as well. You’re going to see the effects of online addiction. There’s so much more!

The Fosters airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of season 5 premiere of The Fosters? Let us know!