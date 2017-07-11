‘The Bold Type’ will tackle dating, working, and more than anything friendship in and outside of the workplace between three women trying to figure out what they’d like to do with their lives. So, we asked the stars a little about what goes on in their own lives.

Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy play Jane, Kat, and Sutton in The Bold Type, three women at different points in their careers working for a fashion magazine — and at different points in their romantic lives. However, one thing they have in common: each other. The show is relatable, inspiring, and uplifting, whether you’re trying to figure out who you are, or you’re just needing a daily pick-me-up.

The actresses stopped into HollywoodLife.com for a game of “Never Have I Ever,” where they spilled on stalking their exes, hiding a relationship from their girlfriends, and engaging in an office romance — all storylines on the show. You can watch the full video above, but here are a some highlights:

Have you ever hidden a relationship from a BFF?

Katie: I have hid people that I’m embarrassed that I’ve hooked up with!

Aisha: Yes… because it’s none of your business.

Have you ever been drunk at work?

Meghan: “I recommend it… if the water bottle is not clear, you can put anything in it.”

Katie: “Heres the thing… sometimes we have work events and they’re feeding us cocktails. What do you expect?!”

Have you ever had an office/on-set romance?

Katie was the only one who hadn’t: “It sounds like it would be fun, but I know too much about them… Aisha’s always on the way to steal us from our boyfriends.”

Aisha: “I message both of their boyfriends and I say, ‘Watch your back.'”

You can watch the full video above, then watch the two-hour premiere of The Bold Type on Wednesday, July 11 at 9PM ET!