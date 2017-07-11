‘The Bold Type’ Recap: Jane Admits She’s Never Had An Orgasm & The Reaction Is So Real

It’s officially here: ‘The Bold Type’ hit Freeform in full force on its July 11 premiere, and we’re breaking down everything you missed. (If you missed it, shame on you.)

The Bold Type is the story of friendship. We met Jane (Katie Stevens), Kat (Aisha Dee), and Sutton (Meghann Fahy), three besties who all work for a Cosmopolitan-inspired mag, Scarlet during the first hour of the premiere on June 20. However, paired with the second hour, it just got that much better. After Jane impressed Jacqueline (Melora Hardin) with her How To story, she was assigned a bigger one: a sex column about how to have a great orgasm. The only problem? She’d never had one. After her friends’ legitimate shock, they went into fix mode. First, she cheked with her gyno (she was A-OK down there), and then was advised to try the yoni egg. It didn’t work — she literally got it stuck inside her and Kat had to pull it out in the middle of the fashion closet. Yes, really.

She also tried fantasizing. When she forced herself to, she found herself thinking of the man she find most annoying: Ryan (Dan Jeannotte), the hot, arrogant, sex writer for Pinstripe, the men’s magazine in her building; that just frustrated her more. So, she tried writing the story as a woman who’s never orgasmed, and asked her boss if she could publish the article under an anonymous name; at first, Jacqueline said no but later agreed she could only if she was 100 percent honest and if she took out so many statistics and added in some of her real story. So Jane wrote, “O Hell No,” about how she — like many women — have never had an orgasm. She also was brave enough at the end of the episode to not only grab Ryan and kiss him, but also publish the piece under her own name. #Proud

She wasn’t the only one feeling brave. Sutton’s friends finally knew she was hooking up with Richard (Sam Page), but there was something still bothering her: she was ready to move ahead from being an assistant. While her heart was in fashion, she lied to her boss saying she was interested in business in order to get ahead — and with the help from Richard (AKA Mr. Grey), she actually got a job offer. However, she decided to turn it down and finally go after what she really wanted, instead of the money, although she did desperately need it. So, what will she do next?

Speaking of needs, Kat was very curious about what she actually needed and wanted in her personal life. She realized she definitely had some sort of feelings for Adeena (Nikohl Boosheri), regardless of the fact that she identified as straight. After telling her friends she actually had a sex dream about Adeena, she began questioning how she felt — even more so when she saw her again, and then saw her kissing another woman. She was embarrassed, but of course the girls reassured her that she shouldn’t be. But more than anything she was confused about how she actually felt — was she hurt? Should she be? I have a feeling the questions are only beginning.

HollywoodLifers, are you hooked on The Bold Type?