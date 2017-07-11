Boy, 15, Live Streams Suicide & Parents Believe It Was For ‘Blue Whale’ Internet Challenge

A teen boy tragically took his life, and his parents think he did it as part of a ‘satanic’ internet game, the ‘Blue Whale’ Challenge. Even crazier, the game’s estimated to have taken over 100 teen lives globally!

This is absolutely horrific. Isaiah Gonzalez, 15, who was described by his mother as a “happy,” “kindhearted” kid, died in an apparent suicide on July 8. His father, Jorge, found his son hanging in his closet inside his bedroom in their San Antonio home. And if that’s not horrendous enough, Jorge soon noticed a cellphone propped up on a shoe, live streaming the entire event, according to KSAT. Jorge and Isaiah’s mother, Angela, as well as Isaiah’s siblings, say they believe the teen killed himself as part of a deadly internet craze. They think it was the “Blue Whale Challenge” that ultimately led to his death.

The “Blue Whale Challenge” is a game that involves victims completing increasingly dangerous tasks. “They don’t care who you are, but they harm you,” Isaiah’s older sister, Alexis, told News 4 San Antonio. “I feel like they think it’s fine. But it’s not fun and games when a family member is gone.” The Gonzalez family believes the internet game directed Isaiah to kill himself, as that’s the last “task” the game gives its players to complete. The scary fad starts on sites such as Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat, and after joining the social media group, an administrator assigns victims daily tasks over a 50-day period.

The dares range from mild tasks such as watching a scary movie in the middle of the night, to super dangerous things — like drinking bleach. To receive your next challenge/move ahead in the game, victims must film themselves completing each dare. The challenge reportedly ends with a dare for suicide. And if victims don’t agree to finish, they’re apparently threatened. “You have to carve a number into your arm, you have to cut yourself,” Alexis explained. “[They say] I have all your information so if you want to leave, they will come after you.”

So I just found out about this horrific Blue Whale game and it's so fucked up and scary, and I don't get why anyone would do it. — Miranda Doerfler (@docsaico) July 9, 2017

“[The game] talks about satanic stuff, and stuff like that, and my son was never into that,” Jorge said. When Jorge first heard of the “Blue Whale Challenge” a few weeks ago, he brought it up with his kids, asking if they knew what it was. Isaiah had told his father that he HAD heard of it, but would never participate. In the wake of his death though, family members discovered he had been sending photos of himself completing “Blue Whale” tasks to his friends. He told them the last thing he’d be asked to do was suicide.

“They blew it off like it was a joke, and if one of them would have said something, one of them would have called us, he would have been alive,” Alexis said. “It’s really hard… I’m traumatized by it.” Isaiah’s grief-stricken sister added that it wasn’t his time to go and that “he had his whole life ahead of him.” If the teen’s death truly is linked to the challenge, it may be the first to occur in the U.S. However, children around the world have reportedly committed suicide in connection with the game as well.

In fact, the challenge seems to stem from Russian social media, and earlier this month, SkyNews reported “groups in Russia believe that at least 130 young people have taken their lives while playing “Blue Whale.” SO sad. The San Antonio police say this is the first they are hearing about the challenge.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Isaiah’s death had something to do with the “Blue Whale” challenge? Please leave your condolences for the Gonzales family below.