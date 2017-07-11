The Perfect 4 Minute Workout That Burns Fat If You’re Feeling Lazy & Tired

I don’t know about you, but after a long day at work, the last thing I want to do is hit the gym for an hour. But working out longer isn’t necessarily better for you — see why a short workout may burn MORE fat here.

I’ve been listening to the Just One More podcast, where host Daphnie Yang, a Certified Personal Trainer, frequently talks about Tabata workouts. I had never heard of Tabata before, but when she said it only lasts 4 MINUTES, I was very intrigued. Of course, I love the way I feel AFTER a workout, but getting to the gym is an uphill battle for me. I also find that when I spend an hour working out on the weekends, I feel like I’m missing bonding time with my puppy and husband, who I rarely see during the week.

The Tabata workout is a high intensity interval workout that usually consists of two exercises for four minutes. You do 20 seconds on, 10 seconds off, for eight rounds, alternating the exercises. They could be anything — burpees, jumping jacks, squats, mountain climbers — it’s up to you. It was founded by Japanese scientist Dr. Izumi Tabata. A research team at the National Institute of Fitness and Sports in Tokyo found that participants who did the four minute high-intensity workout gained MORE muscle than people who worked out for an hour at a moderate intensity.

Another study, by Auburn University at Montgomery Exercise Science Professor Michele Olson concluded: “This particular style of interval training has profound effects even on short-term, post-exercise metabolism. It would take five times the amount of typical cardio exercise, like 20 minutes of very brisk walking, to shed the same number of calories that result from a four-minute Tabata.” She also found that the metabolic rate was DOUBLED for 30 minutes post-Tabata.

Tabata workouts are for people who are already in pretty good shape, and you should talk to your own doctor before starting a new plan. The amazing thing about a Tabata workout is that you get enough rest to catch your breath slightly, but not really enough to “rest” your body, so it keeps burning fat and building muscle! I tried my first Tabata last week, and it was definitely challenging, but went by so quick, and I felt so accomplished afterwards. I did two sets of two exercises, so my workout was eight minutes. Eight minutes! It’s definitely something I am adding into my routine.

