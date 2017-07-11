T.I. ‘Torturing’ Tiny’s Heart By Teasing Possible Reconciliation: She’s Still Holding Out Hope

T.I. has been pulling on hopeful estranged wife Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris’ heartstrings by teasing a possible reconciliation. Read all the EXCLUSIVE details about her struggling feelings here.

The tumultuous relationship between T.I., 36, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, has been an ongoing issue and now Tiny has had enough of her estranged husband’s indecision about their marriage, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. “T.I. has been hooking up with Tiny now and then and it just ends up hurting her,” a source told close to the couple told us. “He comes back, acts like he’s back in love with her and then he suddenly goes cold on her again. It’s torture. She just wants him to stop playing games and be the husband he used to be, but everyone is telling her that’s never going to happen.” The former Xscape singer filed for divorce from T.I. in December 2016. “It would be honestly be better if they just cut each other off cold turkey rather than dragging this divorce out,” the source continued. “Until one of them does she’s still holding out hope he will change and come back to her for good.”

The duo’s divorce seemed to get even more complicated when they both involved other romantic interests. T.I.’ s relationship with model Bernice Burgos, 37, caused waves in Tiny’s world and she shockingly responded by hiring a very hot personal trainer to make him jealous. With discreet social media messages, all four parties involved seemed to be on rocky territory with each other but it wasn’t long before T.I. and Tiny found their way back to each other at various times. They’ve been sparking reconciliation rumors ever since and now Tiny’s hurtful feelings may finally put a stop to the on-again, off-again connection they’ve been experiencing. See some of T.I. and Tiny’s best moments together here!

Despite their marriage troubles, T.I. and Tiny are trying to do a good job co-parenting their children both together and on their own. T.I. took the kids on a fun-filled vacation to Disney World in June and had a fantastic time. Although it’s been a difficult process, they have been trying to come up with a custody agreement that works. Whether they remain apart or come back together as romantic partners remains a mystery, but we hope they find the balance they need to remain civil and happy.

