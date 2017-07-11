Shia LaBeouf Calls Cop ‘F–king B–ch During Drunken Arrest: Watch Wild Video

After Shia LaBeouf was drunkenly arrested on July 8, shocking police body camera footage shows his explicit rant! The actor lashes out at police, calling them obscene names, while screaming. Shia also repeats that he’s ‘an American’ and claims President Trump hates police.

As we previously reported, Shia LaBeouf, 31, was arrested at a hotel in Savannah, GA, on July 8. Now, disturbing body camera footage shows the actor going off on a drunken tirade during his July 8 arrest. Shia begins screaming at a police officer, who he calls a “f–king b–ch,” and a “dumb f–k, among other negative things. He attempts to plead his case, that he was only asking for a cigarette, when he believes he was wrongfully arrested. Then, the actor goes off on a political rant where he slams President Donald Trump, 71. Watch the wild footage, below. [Courtesy of TMZ]

“I have rights. I have rights. I’m an American. You’ve got me arrested in my hotel for doing what, sir? Yo, you really got these cuffs on me heavy bro,” he says while being cuffed by police. When the officer asks Shia if they can talk, the actor immediately declines. “No we can’t,” he says, adding, “I’m a f–king American. I pay my taxes. Get these sh-ts off my f–king arms.” The cop calmly asks, once again, if they can have a conversation, to which Shia says, “No. You’re going to put these sh-ts off my arms, or you be f–king f–ked; who ask for cigarettes?”

At this point in the body cam footage, Shia is in the back of a police car. “You got a president who don’t give a sh-t about you and you’re stuck in a police force that don’t give a f–k about you,” he says to a police officer. “So, you want to arrest white people who don’t give a f–k? I came up to you trying to be nice. You stupid b–ch. I came up to asking for a cigarette you dumb f–k. Why would I ask you for a cigarette if I was f–king racist you stupid b–ch. I was asking for a cigarette; You said, ‘No.’ I said, ‘Word.’ The, you arrested me you dumb f–k. They got cameras everywhere you dummy. I got more millionaire lawyers than you know what to do with, you stupid b–ch.”

Shia was reportedly booked around 4 AM, July 8, on multiple counts, including disorderly conduct, obstruction and public drunkenness. However, the actor was released from jail, that same day, at 11 AM ET on a $3,500 bond, as reported by TMZ.

Here’s was happened, according to police: Shia approached an unidentified individual for a cigarette, the night of his arrest. When the person declined, that’s when Shia began cussing in the presence of women and children. When he was told to leave he refused and became hostile toward a police officer. Then, the officer attempted to arrest Shia, and he ran to a nearby hotel. The actor was eventually arrested in the lobby of the hotel, while he continued to behave in an aggressive manner, as seen above. [Information via a statement posted on the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police website.]

And, this isn’t the Shia’s first run-in with the law. He was arrested in 2014 in New York City for “drunken behavior.” Shia was also arrested in 2008, in West Hollywood for drunk driving.

