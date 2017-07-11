Selena Gomez Teases Next Track ‘Fetish’ With Hot New Clip — Watch Video

‘Fetish’ is right around the corner, but in the meantime, Selena Gomez is torturing us with sexy teases of the new song and video. Here’s the latest!

Selena Gomez, 24, is absolutely killing us! She teased fans on July 11 with another series of photos from what appears to be a visual for her new song Fetish (July 13) as well as a 15-second clip of her singing the song. Watch the new teaser featuring Sel (and her perfect pout) below!

The “Same Old Love” singer also shared two more photos from the saga, adding to the mysterious shot of her sitting in a driveway surrounded by grocery bags that she posted on July 6. “Fetish. Thursday,” she wrote on the three new Instagram posts, two of which were taken in the kitchen and near the bathroom of what looks like a suburban home. Like the other photos we’ve seen, she’s wearing yellow and an apathetic expression.

We’re totally dying over these new lyrics, too! “Take it or leave it, baby take it or leave it/But I know you won’t leave it, ‘cuz I know that you need it,” Sel croons in the clip, “Look in the mirror, now look in the mirror/Baby, I see it clearer, why you wanna be nearer.” Is it hot in here or what??

Check it out:

It’s unclear as to whether Sel will be dropping a video along with the song on July 13, but we’re definitely hoping that’s the case, because this is shaping up to be a “Bad Liar”-esque visual and we need it. We have so many questions: why is she alone in the driveway and house? Why is there smoke everywhere, or is it just mist? Why are all of her outfits yellow? Hurry up, Thursday!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for “Fetish?” Tell us what you think!