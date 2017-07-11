Rutina Wesley Pens Heartbreaking Tribute To ‘True Blood’ ‘Cousin & Friend’ Nelsan Ellis

‘True Blood’ star Rutina Wesley is mourning the death of her costar and dear friend Nelsan Ellis, who tragically died at the age of 39 on July 8. Rutina expressed her feelings in a beautiful poem in tribute to Nelsan.

One of the best parts of True Blood was the amazing dynamic between cousins Lafayette and Tara, played respectively by Nelsan Ellis and Rutina Wesley, who bickered and moaned, but always had each others’ backs. Lafayette was a beloved fan favorite character known for knocking sense into Sookie (Anna Paquin) and not taking BS from anyone in their small, Southern town — human or not. He was truly beloved by his cast-mates, too, never more apparent than in a stunning poem penned by Rutina, given to Entertainment Weekly:

He was a lover, he loved everything which is why people didn’t understand him. That’s the beauty of it. He thought everything was beautiful. Everything. So poetic, charasmatic, an energy none can compare…one who touched so many forever, deep, in places they cannot reach….a spirit so divine and fine….a chameleon…transforming before you and you….transforming because of him. He could move your soul to whole….in a moment….an arTeest!…like nothing I’ve seen or will ever see again. A darkness wrapped up in light, tight, yearning…searching…moving seas of hearts with a smile that darts…right through you….how I loved you…fiercely vulnerable shining beacon…stand tall my friend, rest, peace has finally found you…..

That’s the sweetest thing we’ve ever read. Nelsan tragically died on July 8 from as of now unknown causes. He was just 39 years old. The actor, who was also in Get On Up, The Stanford Prison Experiment, and The Butler, among other films and TV shows. He’s going to to be missed!

