Rachel Lindsay Stuns In Silver Plunging Gown For ‘The Bachelorette’ Finale

Rachel Lindsay looked incredible on ‘The Bachelorette’ finale when she wore a stunning silver gown with a thigh-high slit. The finale won’t air till August, but the preview shows her stunning dress & you have to see it. What do you guys think of her look?

We cannot believe that season 13 of The Bachelorette is already coming to an end! It feels like just yesterday that Rachel Lindsay was announced as the star of the show and while the Final Rose Ceremony doesn’t air until August 7th, the preview for the finale is absolutely insane and when you see Rachel’s stunning gown you’re going to freak out! What do you guys think of her silver dress — do you love it as much as we do?

Throughout the entire season of the show, Rachel has donned a ton of stunning dresses. From tight minis to sexy midi dresses, she’s always rocking a sexy new frock and they’re usually from designer, Randi Rahm. We’ll never forget the incredible long-sleeve sequin Randi Rahm gown she wore on one of the rose ceremonies. The sequin dress featured a plunging neckline and a hip-high slit that showed off her amazing legs. For the finale, she rocked something similar, but even more stunning.

Rachel opted to wear a Randi Rahm sleeveless metallic silver gown that was so sparkly and gorgeous. The dress hugged her petite frame perfectly and the dress only got better. The front of the gown featured a hip high slit that was completely open and only held together but thin little white threads — it was unbelievably sexy. Plus, she threw her hair back into a messy bun and added dazzling teardrop earrings. Her entire finale look was absolute perfection and we can’t wait to see the entire thing when the finale airs on ABC in August!

What did you guys think of Rachel’s gown — did you love it as much as we did?