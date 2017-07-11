‘Pretty Little Liars’: Marlene King Defends Spencer & Toby’s Ending In Series Finale

Spoby drama! After some fans wondered why Spencer and Toby’s story ended the way it did on the series finale, ‘PLL’ showrunner Marlene King took to Twitter to clear some things up.

Unlike Haleb and Ezria and Emison, Spoby didn’t end up engaged or married in the Pretty Little Liars series finale. Spencer and Toby’s relationship was definitely put through the wringer the most out of all the couples, considering her secret twin Alex Drake posed as Spencer and slept with Toby twice! Even though Spoby did end up together, some fans weren’t quite satisfied with how the Spoby storyline ended and wanted more.

One fan tweeted at showrunner Marlene King for more on Spoby and Marlene tweeted back: “The moment when Toby knew the real Spencer from Alex was uber romantic. I’m surprised fans didn’t get that.” Another followed up and wrote, “But without the girls confirming it at the end, we wouldn’t know if they were together, and that’s what we wanted to see most.”

Marlene had a good reason for leaving Spencer and Toby’s story the way she did. “But really, given the story, it would have been false and rushed,” Marlene tweeted. “Spoby is together but they needed some time and breath. That’s my truth.” She later added, “And to Spoby fans, watch the scene where Toby knows Spencer from Alex. I hope in time u realize the epic love and romance in that moment.”

Troian Bellisario also has her ideas about Spencer and Toby’s future, even if we don’t get to see it on TV. “I always felt like Spencer and Toby were going to end up being just like, the most badass domestic partners,” Troian told ET. “I always felt like if they were to get married, it would be such a [quiet] elopement that the girls would be mad… They would have children together, and they would live together, but they would also be like, ‘We are independent people.’ If he needs to go backpack through the Himalayas for year, he could totally do that. And if she needs to go live on her own in Paris for a year, she could totally do that. But I think that they would always end up coming back to each other.”

