Nina Dobrev & Glen Powell: She’s ‘Being Careful’ With New Romance After Past Heartbreaks

It’s official! Nina Dobrev and Glen Powell have taken their relationship public! And, after a few serious relationships, a source is sharing the actress’s cautiously optimistic thoughts on the new man in her life!

Well, it’s about time! Since early 2017, the rumor mill has been kept busy with murmurs that Nina Dobrev and Glen Powell, both 28, had been taking a chance at romance together. After some adorable photo-booth images surfaced of Glen and Nina happily flaunting some PDA at Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich‘s wedding, the cat is clearly out of the bag! Now, a source close to the couple is sharing how Nina is carefully handling the blossoming relationship! Here’s Nina’s cutest moments through the years!

“Nina and Glen are dating. They were friends and it turned into something more a little while ago,” an insider relayed to E! News. “They like each other and are seeing where it goes. Nina was just in a serious relationship so she’s being careful, but Glen is the best to her and treats her so well.” Glen is the first guy Nina is rumored to have dated since calling it quits with Austin Stowell in 2016. And of course, who can forget her steam, longtime romance with Vampire Diaries co-star Ian Somerhalder?! All the speculation began when the Hidden Figures star spent the holidays with Nina and adorably recreated the beloved twilight scene from La La Land with the stunning actress at her 28th birthday party!

“With Glen there was this immediate physical attraction and spark,” an insider previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY of their chemistry. “It was instantaneous and full of passion, whereas Nina’s love for Ian grew out of friendship; it was much slower and cooler. Nina and Glen can’t keep their hands off of each other and there’s this crazy strong chemistry between them. They’re all about adventure and fun, while things were a lot more highbrow and serious between Nina and Ian. Nina is having an amazing time with Glen, she’s loving every minute of dating him and is happier than she’s been in a very long time.” These two seem perfect for each other!

Introducing my new favorite celeb couple: Nina Dobrev and Glen Powell. pic.twitter.com/NJ8W9cgiRJ — Taylor Banks (@MsTaylorBanks) July 10, 2017

HollywoodLifers, are you glad Nina is being careful with her new romance? Let us know!