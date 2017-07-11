YouTube Star Tasha Maile Slaps Back At Mommy Shamers After She Breastfeeds While Having Sex

After making a YouTube vid about having sex while breastfeeding, vlogger Tasha Maile, faced major criticism! Slamming haters, the mom appeared on a talkshow to defend her choice, saying the baby’s not ‘judging.’

YouTube star from San Diego, Tasha Maile, revealed in a 2015 YouTube video that she breastfed her child while having sex with her now-ex-husband, and she’s still standing by her controversial approach to parenting. Appearing on British talkshow, This Morning, Tasha defended her decision — and has since been called “disgusting” and “crazy.” While speaking with hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, Tasha was visibly nursing her baby daughter Love, 3 months. “The baby is not judging you and thinking ‘my mom and dad are having sex,'” the mom of three said. She also explained that at the time she had sex while breastfeeding, the baby was sleeping.

“The baby was sleeping while breastfeeding, he was very attached to me,” she said. “If your baby is sleeping, again being an adult about the conversation, we all like sex… its totally fine.” In her original video, Tasha had told her viewers, “There’s nothing bad about making love at all — ever. Enjoy it. Enjoy yourself, enjoy your fantasies.” When questioned if there was ever a time Tasha would un-attach her baby from her breast, Tasha said that she even breastfeeds while in the shower.

“Do I make love in front of my eldest child, no. I’m sure lots of us have walked in on our parents,” Tasha argued. “It’s not about being right or wrong if you’re having sex in front of your children and it feels good.” That’s when a stunned Phillip cut in and exclaimed, “That’s a hell of a quote.” Tasha then responded, “Parents have had sex in a room while children are sleeping.” Many parents, however, expressed outrage at what the mother was saying.

Did she really just compare having sex infront of your children to killing someone infront of them? How deluded is she?! #thismorning — Dave (@DavidMackayy) July 10, 2017

It is okay to have sex in front of your children? "If you enjoy having sex in front of your children?" Is this woman serious!! #ThisMorning — K 🐝 (@kirstxlm) July 10, 2017

'I breastfeed when I have sex' No. just no. You attention seeking moron. #ThisMorning — Melissa Henderson (@melissajhendo) July 10, 2017

One social-media user tweeted, “Breastfeeding is fine. Breastfeeding while making love is not. If you baby wants feeding just stop making love.” Another wrote, “Breastfeeding whilst having sex is just wrong! #ThisMorning Do one or the other!” However, on her original video from two years ago, Tasha received some support. One commenter even wrote, “I have breastfed my daughter while having sex when she was younger. She was stuck to me like glue and after having a new baby sex was the only thing keeping my sanity. So yes I had sex while nursing at night.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — how do you feel about a mother breastfeeding her child while having sex? Totally uncalled for or totally fine?