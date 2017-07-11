‘Big Bang Theory’s Melissa Rauch Pregnant With 1st Child After Miscarriage

Congratulations to Melissa Rauch and her husband, Winston Beigel! ‘The Big Bang Theory’ star is pregnant with her first child after suffering from a devastating miscarriage. She announced her pregnancy in a beautiful essay.

We’re so happy for Melissa Rauch! Melissa, 37, who plays Bernadette on The Big Bang Theory, announced that she’s pregnant with her first child in a stunning essay for Glamour, that celebrated her new joy, and mourned the heartbreaking miscarriage she suffered in the past. Melissa spoke openly and passionately about her tragic experience, and the long road to parenthood. She shared “the only statement regarding my pregnancy that doesn’t make me feel like a complete fraud.”

“Melissa is expecting her first child. She is extremely overjoyed, but if she’s being honest, due to the fact that she had a miscarriage the last time she was pregnant, she’s pretty much terrified at the moment that it will happen again. She feels weird even announcing this at all, and would rather wait until her child heads off to college to tell anyone, but she figures she should probably share this news before someone sees her waddling around with her mid-section protruding and announces it first.”, she wrote in Glamour. The rest of her essay is an honest and open discussion of what she experienced during miscarriage, and how it’s affecting her current pregnancy. She said that releasing this statement was difficult for her, because after miscarrying, hearing anyone’s pregnancy news “felt like a tiny stab in the heart.” But then she came to realize that sharing her news may help other women in mourning.

“All I really know for sure is that this experience has changed me forever. I know it’s made me grateful for every moment of my current pregnancy, and I hope it will make me a better mother in some capacity when I can finally hold the child that has been in my heart in my arms… So, to all the women out there who are dealing with fertility issues, have gone through a miscarriage or are going through the pain of it currently, allow me to leave you with this message: You are not alone. And, it is perfectly OK to not be OK right now.”

