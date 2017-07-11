Should You Match Your Lip Color To Your Nipples? The Trend Everyone’s Talking About

Just when we thought we saw all of the weirdest makeup trends, now people are matching their lip colors to their nipples! What do you guys think of this wacky trend — would you try it?

Looking for the perfect nude lipstick and want to find which shade is right for you? No problem, just look at your nipples! Yes, this is a real beauty trend and everyone’s talking about it. On a new episode of The Doctors, they suggested that you check under your shirt to find the perfect lipstick shade for you, instead of heading to a beauty counter — weird, right? While we think this trend is a little bizarre, the results prove that it actually works and you have to watch. Would you guys try this beauty trend?

At first we thought, ok this is a little bizarre and the last thing we need is another weird beauty trend. However, after seeing real women put on the shade that matched their nipple color, we are in complete shock — it works like a charm. It’s definitely a bit of a process to go out of your way to match your nipple shade to a lipstick, and some people probably find it a lot easier to just go to the makeup store and have someone help you find your perfect shade.

Whether you’re in the market for a new nude lipstick or you just want to see if this trick actually works, it’s definitely a hilarious way to go about finding new makeup. With all the new and wacky beauty trends that keep trending, it’s hard to keep track of what really works and what doesn’t, but it definitely does not hurt to try.

What do you guys think of this bizarre new beauty trend — would you try it out yourself? Comment below & let us know what you think!