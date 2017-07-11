Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus Can’t Stop Smiling During Romantic Dinner Date

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus could not wipe the smiles off their faces as paparazzi caught them leaving a romantic dinner in L.A. on July 10! Plus, we have EXCLUSIVE details on why their relationship works so well.

It’s been less than a week since Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus’ relationship went public, and they’re certainly not being shy about hiding things any longer. On July 10, the pair stepped out for a date night in Los Angeles, where photographers caught them leaving the intimate Italian restaurant with big smiles on their faces. The pair dressed casually, in jeans and t-shirts, for their night out, but their best accessories were the massive grins as they walked side-by-side to the car. The night out comes amidst recent reports that Lindsay and Ben are living together at his home.

“Lindsay has definitely been a calming force for Ben,” a source close to the actor tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He doesn’t have to think about work or other stresses when he is with her. He is having legitimate fun with her and she keeps him grounded. There is no drama with Lindsay and that is one really big thing he is taking from this relationship. It is a great life adjustment that Ben is really happy about. He is excited to see what comes from the relationship in the near and distant future.”

Ben and Lindsay allegedly first began seeing each other back in 2013, which was when he was still (seemingly) happily married to Jennifer Garner. At that time, Lindsay was also married to her first husband, Kevin Miller, and People reports that the two had a “full-on” affair while they were both with their former spouses! It’s unclear how long this lasted or what helped them reconnect, but when they were photographed out to dinner together on July 6, it was confirmed that a romance was definitely brewing between these two.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Ben and Lindsay will last? Do you like them as a couple?