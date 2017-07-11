How To Introduce Metallics Into Your Wardrobe: Celeb Stylist Brad Goreski’s Tips

Metallics are having a MAJOR moment! Unsure of how to embrace the bold trend? Celeb stylist Brad Goreski offered up his tips for pulling off the hot new trend.

While metallics are always a great way to accent any outfit, this season we’re seeing them everywhere we turn — in fact, some stylish stars are even embracing full-on metallic outfits. That’s exactly what Kristen Stewart and Cara Delevingne did when they stepped out at the Chanel Fall 2017 couture show in Paris.

The trend is definitely head-turning, so if you prefer a more classic approach to dressing, you might be hesitant to try the styles. Nervous about embracing the bold look? Well, you’re in luck! Brad Goreski, the talented stylist behind the amazing red carpet looks on the likes of Lea Michele and Jenna Dewan-Tatum, teamed up with Marshalls to dish on the hottest trends of the summer — and we got to catch up with Brad, where he exclusively broke down the trend, just for our Hollywoodlife.com readers.

We asked Brad if there was one red carpet trend he’s totally loving and he was quick to mention major metallics! “While it’s always been “in,” I’m really loving metallic touches right now. And when I say metallic, I mean full-on, can-almost-see-my-reflection, shiny metallic! Metals have always had a huge presence in the fashion world, but this super shiny almost spaceship-like metallic trend is giving me life these days,” he said.

Not sure how to incorporate it into your wardrobe? Simply start with your accessories. “From mules to handbags to sunglasses, if it shines, I’m all about it. It has this cool, edginess to it that makes my clients look like a total fashionista,” he said.

The most important thing to remember when rocking a metallic look? Less it more! Brad warned: “Just don’t overdo it! Try to stick to one metallic piece per outfit or two if they are small accessories!”

Are you loving metallics as much as we are?