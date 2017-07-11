Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Reunite After Months Apart To Treat Kids To A Family Day

Whoa! This is a sight for sore eyes. Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick put their differences aside to give their three children a chance to spend some quality time with BOTH of their parents.

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, is letting bygones be bygones for the sake of her three children, reports TMZ. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was spotted hanging out with her ex, Scott Disick, 34, who was clearly taking a break from his party boy lifestyle for the outing. The video, which you can see in full below, shows Kourtney and Scott together at a restaurant in Nantucket, Massachusetts on Tuesday, July 11. Though it’s only a short video, you can see that they aren’t interacting very much despite the fact they are standing right next to each other. Hmm.

Scott can be seen with a sweater wrapped around his shoulders, and his son, Mason, 7, standing by his side. There’s no sign of Scott and Kourtney’s daughter, Penelope, 5, or youngest, Reign, 2, but the report claims there was also a nanny present for the outing. The report also claims that Kourtney and Scott are there with their children on vacation, which is a vastly different trip than the ones they’ve been taking separately. For instance, Kourtney has been running around France with her hot new boyfriend, Younes, while Scott has been partying with every hot girl he meets, including 19-year-old Bella Thorne.

It’s unconfirmed, but this could be the first time Kourtney and Scott have been together since May 2017. No matter what is going on with them, we are happy to see they are still putting their children before everything else.

