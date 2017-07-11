Kit Harington auditions for almost every single ‘Game of Thrones’ role in this epic ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ skit. His epic and funny impressions of Daenerys, Cersei, Ygritte, and more will make you LOL so much.

Jimmy Kimmel, 49, treated Game of Thrones fans to Kit Harington’s “never-before-seen footage” of his auditions for other roles on the hit HBO show on the July 10 edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live. Kit, 30, dons long blonde hair and a wine goblet for his first audition as Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey). “In the game of thrones, you win or you die. Now if you’ll excuse me, I need to have sex with my brother,” he says as Cersei. But Cersei’s not the only blonde character from the show that Kit impersonates.

Kit steps out for his audition in another blonde wig, twirling his hair seductively as Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). “Why hello, Khal Drogo,” he says as Daenerys. “Would you like to see my dragons?” That’s when he rips open his white silk robe to reveal fake boobs! We weren’t expecting those dragons!

The hunky actor also tries his hand as Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), the Night King (Richard Brake), Hodor (Kristian Nairn), and Ygritte (Rose Leslie). There’s nothing quite as epic as watching Kit say, “You know nothing, Jon Snow.” His last audition is for Harry Potter! In a black cape, glasses, and a Gryffindor scarf, Kit quips: “I’ve been accepted into the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.” Someone off camera tells him that Harry Potter is not in Game of Thrones. “But what if he was?” Kit questions. He breaks the awkward silence by ripping open his black robe to reveal those fake boobs again! Kit is just too cute!

Game of Thrones returns for season 7 July 16 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

HollywoodLifers, which Kit “audition” is your favorite? Let us know!