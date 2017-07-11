Kirk Frost Feels ‘Betrayed’ By Jasmine After Social Media Rant — She Is ‘Not To Be Trusted’

Jasmine Washington put Kirk Frost on blast during the ‘Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta’ reunion show on July 10 — and he’s LIVID that she exposed their alleged text messages on social media.

Kirk Frost, 48, tried his best to win back his wife, Rasheeda Buckner-Frost, 35, on the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta reunion show July 10, and in doing so, he totally dissed his mistress, Jasmine Washington, 27. Throughout this season of the show, Kirk and Rasheeda have been dealing with his affair, as well as Jasmine’s allegations that Kirk is the father of her son, Kannon. During the reunion show, Kirk once again refused to take a DNA test, and referred to Jasmine as a “scammer,” which really set her off. In retaliation, she posted alleged text messages between herself and Kirk from 2016 that seem to offer more proof that Kirk is Kannon’s dad.

“Kirk feels completely betrayed by Jasmine after she posted all of their private text messages,” an Atlanta insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He can’t believe she would do that and he feels they are taken completely out of context. Now that she has attacked him online, he is not sure of what to do next,but he knows now that Jasmine is simply not to be trusted.” In the texts, the person who is allegedly Kirk begs Jasmine not to end their relationship, and also sends her a photo of a white dress, which she then wore to her baby shower. Other messages also show Kirk allegedly asking about Kannon and Jasmine after she gave birth.

Both Kirk and Rasheeda have stayed quiet on social media in the aftermath of Jasmine uploading the texts. The two are currently separated after 17 years of marriage, as Rasheeda is waiting the results of the DNA test before making a decision on what she wants to do. However, she’s made it clear that she will let her children with Kirk have a relationship with Kannon if he turns out to be her husband’s son.

